Steve Kerr Highlights Stephen Curry And Michael Jordan’s Similarities After Warriors Star’s Landmark Game

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Credits: Imagn Images

When you’re being compared to arguably the best player in NBA history, you’re already on the path to greatness and immortality. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently addressed the comparisons between Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Sitting down for the radio show, Willard and Dibs, Kerr provided his perspective from the unique lens of having played with one of these legends and having coached the other one for most of his career.

“Well, you know, the first comparisons come when we’re pulling into the arena, last night, and there’s a line of people getting ready to go through the gates, and most of them have Steph Curry jerseys on. That’s what I remember about Chicago. Everyone on the road had a Jordan jersey on,” Kerr recalled.  

Curry is being celebrated yet again because of his back-to-back exceptional performances against the San Antonio Spurs. The ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ had consecutive 45+ point games.

In the first matchup against the Spurs, he scored 46 points, shooting 52% from the field and 32% from the three-point line.

In the second game, he upped it by scoring 49 points, shooting 61.5% from the field, and 52.9% from the three-point line, making nine three-pointers in the game. If it weren’t for Curry’s magic, the Spurs could’ve taken this close game.

“These two guys transcend the sport; they transcend home team, road team. People just wanna root for these guys, whether it is Jordan or Steph. It’s just an incredible aura about them, no matter what arena you’re in, they are the center of attention,” Kerr added.

Curry has joined Jordan as only the second player in NBA history, 37 years of age or older, to score 45+ points in back-to-back games. He’s also tied the former Bulls superstar for the most 40+ games after turning 30, at 44 games each.

In the two games against the Spurs, Curry showed off his absurdly superior scoring skills. The young Spurs team was playing aggressively, led by their star Victor Wembanyama. But all of their strengths and advantages were neutralized by Curry’s masterful shooting and scoring.

“Both guys really love that. They love the challenge. They love the game. They never want to disappoint anybody. They were both well aware that a lot of people were coming to see them for the only time in their lives… They want to put on a show,” Kerr said.

“Each of them has been a phenomenon in the league at different times. Fun to see how it changes over the years and how the game has changed. But it’s still these individuals who can just carry so much weight for the league,” he added.

Curry has entered his 17th season, but he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Michael Jordan played 434 regular-season games after turning 30 years of age, while Curry has played 357 till now, and already he’s tied Jordan in multiple categories. The pace and prowess with which Curry is still playing, and the way older athletes have been able to navigate health in the last few years, suggest that he easily has a few good seasons left in him.

And even in retirement, he wants to walk the path that Jordan paved. But till then, Curry is showing his fans and his teammates that they can trust him, he’s still got it, and only continues to get better by adding the value of experience to his insane abilities and work ethic.

He’s got it covered for the Warriors. The other parts around him are still figuring themselves out, and their head coach is leading that charge from the front, but Curry needs no figuring out. He’s played an elevated game since the early days in his career, and he’s still showing up with the same energy.   

TAGGED:
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
