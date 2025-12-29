JJ Redick Pinpoints What Made Lakers’ Victory Over Kings Meaningful

The Los Angeles Lakers successfully snapped their three-game losing streak with a dominant 126-101 win over the Sacramento Kings. Given the ordeals this team has had to endure, especially in light of recent injury updates, this win seems all the more valuable.

During his post-game media availability, Lakers head coach JJ Redick even pinpointed what made this win so much more meaningful. When factoring in the “uncomfortable” practice and the conversations with the team following the loss on Christmas Day, he shared:

“We played together. We played for each other. We probably had one of our most consistent games, in terms of just 48 minutes of competitive spirit. A couple of possessions there at the end of the third where we tried to be the Harlem Globetrotters.”

“But this is the first game we’ve had all year where we’ve won all four quarters. So, I think that says a lot about the approach and the consistent mentality that we played with tonight.”

Redick acknowledged that the team’s intensity early in the game resulted in a minor breakdown during the fourth quarter. However, the overall effort showcased across the roster was an extremely positive sign of how the team responded to his critique.

Despite fielding a shorthanded rotation, Redick’s adjustments yielded a positive result. With the likes of Nick Smith Jr. and Jake LaRavia stepping up, the solid bench contributions also present a promising outlook for the future.

Luka Doncic On Lakers’ Response To Redick’s Comments

The loss to the Houston Rockets was a wake-up call, and JJ Redick made sure the Lakers knew of it. In response to the loss, the Purple and Gold displayed a strong performance led by the superstar duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

During his post-game media availability, Doncic addressed how the team banded together after Redick spoke to them on Saturday.

“I think our effort was very high starting the game like that,” Doncic stated. “Getting deflections, getting steals, and being physical. We talked about it a lot in the group… So, I think we responded well.”

Doncic was also asked about how important it was for him and James to lead by example, effectively setting the tone for the team on both ends of the floor. The Lakers superstar responded:

“It definitely starts with us, and when AR [Reaves] is back, it’s going to be all three of us. It starts with us, and we need to show what we can do. If we’re going to do it, we’re both going to do it, and the group’s going to follow. So, it’s definitely a big amount [of responsibility] on us, but today was to show that everybody was locked in.”

The combined efforts of the Lakers’ superstars were certainly remarkable. Luka Doncic paved the way with his scoring, posting 34 points on the night to go with five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block. Meanwhile, James contributed with 24 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals on an efficient 11-of-13 shooting from the field.

Sunday night’s game was a testament to the Lakers’ desire. With each player in the rotation buying into the concept of playing hard-nosed defense for 48 minutes, the Purple and Gold managed to restrict the Kings to just 48% shooting from the field and 28% from three-point range.

Currently, this game appears impressive only in isolation. In the greater context of things, this win needs to become the template for the Lakers.

L.A.’s resolve and consistency will be tested as they face off against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. After improving to 20-10, Los Angeles will look to cement their identity as one of the best teams in the West again.