LeBron James: ‘I’m In A Battle With Father Time, And I’d Like To Say I’m Kicking His A**…’

LeBron James impressed as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 125-101 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. This contest was James’ last as a 40-year-old, as he turns 41 on Tuesday, and he was asked about pushing his limits in his postgame media session.

“Was that LeBron 20 or 21 when I did the Father Time commercial thing?” James said. “I’m in a battle with him. And I would like to say that I’m kicking his a** on the back nine.”

Nike released those commercials back in 2022, with Jason Momoa taking on the role of Father Time. James’ ability to play at a high level at that time was impressive in itself, and it’s quite incredible that he is still able to put in great performances now. They may not necessarily be coming as regularly as they once did, but that is to be expected. You’re talking about a man who entered his NBA-record 23rd season with less-than-ideal preparation due to sciatica.

James had a slow start to his season, but has been playing a lot better on the offensive end over the last couple of weeks. He had 24 points (11-13 FG), three rebounds, five assists, and two steals against the Kings here. The 21-time All-Star went 84.6% from the field, the best he’s ever shot in a game as a Laker. It’s his third-highest field goal percentage in a game in his career as well.

James has now finished with averages of 23.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game as a 40-year-old. There are plenty of players around the NBA who couldn’t dream of putting up those numbers at their absolute peak. The longevity is mind-boggling.

Thanks in part to James, the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak here that had sapped much of the early-season optimism surrounding the team. Following the third loss, a 119-96 hammering at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Christmas, head coach JJ Redick had stated that Saturday’s practice and meeting would be uncomfortable.

While some uncomfortable conversations appear to have taken place in the meeting, Redick stated it was ultimately a positive one. James felt that the group responded well here and added that he was willing to do whatever was needed to help the team win.

“Whatever’s needed,” James stated. “If it’s ball handling, if it’s a little bit more defensive rebounding, if it’s a little bit more scoring, if it’s a little bit more assisting, take a little pressure off Luka if he needs it. Obviously, super dynamic with the ball, but I’ve done it all. And I can still do it at a high level if need be.”

James is now averaging 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26. Those don’t look great by his high standards, but that’s down to the slow start we mentioned earlier.

James has put up 25.8 points on 56.5% shooting from the field over his last five games. He has rightfully faced criticism for not giving a whole lot of effort on defense and on the glass lately, but he has been racking up points at a great clip. The effort has to go up, though.

The Lakers improved to 20-10 with this win over the Kings and will take on the Detroit Pistons next at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.