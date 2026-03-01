LeBron James On His Daughter Zhuri: ‘That Little Girl Has Definitely Softened Me Up’

LeBron James was thrilled by his daughter, Zhuri, joining him on the road trip.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James had a special guest by his side when he made the trip to San Francisco for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ clash with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday. LeBron’s daughter Zhuri James joined him on an NBA road trip for the first time, and the 41-year-old was asked about playing in front of her postgame.

“I miss a lot of moments spending time with my kids because of my career,” LeBron said. “And over the course of my career, anytime I got moments with them, either individually, two of them, three of them, all together, whatever the case may be, is always special for me. So to have my daughter want to come on the road and be with me [was special], and we spent a lot of time yesterday.

“We went to Alcatraz,” LeBron continued. “She wanted to go to Alcatraz. We seen Alcatraz. She saw the Golden Gate Bridge. We went to dinner last night. Spent a lot of time. It was pretty cool. It was awesome.”

Zhuri is LeBron and his wife, Savannah James’, youngest child and only daughter. We have seen the 11-year-old impress on the volleyball courts in recent years, but she showed off her basketball talents during pregame shootaround.

LeBron was asked about Zhuri’s handles, and hilariously made it clear that Savannah does not want her to follow in his father and brothers’ footsteps.

“She’s a volleyball player,” LeBron stated. “Don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with this basketball s***. She’s done with it. She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while. So, she do got a good handle, she got a good form, too. But my wife ain’t playing that. Not another one. She said that’s it. That’s it.”

LeBron has been in the NBA for 23 seasons, while his eldest child, Bronny, joined him on the Lakers in 2024. His second child, Bryce, meanwhile, is redshirting his freshman year at Arizona. Savannah thinks that is enough basketball for the family.

LeBron, who had 22 points (7-13 FG), seven rebounds, nine assists, and one steal against the Warriors, has a lot of love for Bronny and Bryce, but it is a different kind of feeling for him being a Girl Dad.

“It’s special,” LeBron said. “It’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years. I had two boys to begin with, but getting that little girl 11 years ago has definitely softened me up. So, it’s special to have her. It’s a different type of love. If anybody got girls and boys, it’s a different type of love that you [have].

“It’s like tough love when it comes to my boys,” LeBron added. “I yell at them and stuff, whatever. They take it. They know how to approach it. It’s different. It’s a little softness with my with my daughter. So, it’s pretty cool.”

LeBron called Zhuri a good luck charm as the Lakers are now 1-0 with her on the road after blowing out the Warriors 129-101. The 22-time All-Star was asked if he would take her for the road game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as well, and Austin Reaves hilariously stated she’s going to be with the team.

“Don’t say that too loud, ’cause she definitely be like, ‘Dad, can I go to Denver?'” LeBron said. “She already said, ‘When’s the next road trip?'”

Savannah wouldn’t want Zhuri skipping school, so it’s unlikely we’ll see her in Denver. The Lakers, who improved to 35-24 with the win over the Warriors, do have a couple of home games to take care of before they head to Colorado. They’ll take on the Sacramento Kings next at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

