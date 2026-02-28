Lakers Bury Warriors With Ruthless 3-Point Barrage In Blowout Victory; 5 Key Takeaways

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors; they controlled the game from the opening minutes and never looked back in a 129-101 dismantling. A lot of that credit goes to their superstars, who truly set the tone on the evening.

Los Angeles led for 97% of the night and built a lead that stretched to 32 points. The offensive execution was sharp, the defensive rotations were tight, and the shot-making gap between the two teams was enormous. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the outcome felt inevitable.

Here’s how the Lakers dominated nearly every phase of the game.

LeBron and Luka Dictated Everything

LeBron James set the tone early with a controlled but aggressive performance. He finished with 22 points on 7-13 shooting, knocked down 4-6 from three, and added 4-5 at the free-throw line. On top of that, he grabbed seven rebounds and handed out nine assists. His +26 plus/minus tells the story – when he was on the floor, the game tilted heavily in L.A.’s favor.

Luka Doncic matched that impact with 26 points on 9-17 shooting, including 4-9 from deep and a perfect 4-4 from the stripe. He added six rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block in 29 minutes. Like LeBron, he posted a +26. The two stars combined for 48 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds while shooting 16-30 overall.

The Warriors simply had no answer for the dual playmaking. Whenever Golden State tried to pressure the ball, the Lakers swung it to open shooters. When they switched, LeBron and Luka hunted mismatches. The offense looked effortless.

Three-Point Shooting Was The Deciding Factor

The biggest statistical gap came from beyond the arc.

The Lakers shot 19-41 from three, a scorching 46%. The Warriors, meanwhile, struggled badly, finishing just 12-44 from deep (27%). That’s a 21-point difference from three-point range alone.

Austin Reaves contributed 18 points on 7-11 shooting and 2-4 from three. Marcus Smart chipped in eight points and hit 2-4 from deep while adding two steals. Off the bench, Luke Kennard poured in 16 points, going 4-7 from three in 27 minutes.

Golden State, on the other hand, couldn’t buy consistency. Moses Moody went 4-10 from deep but shot 4-11 overall. Brandin Podziemski finished 0-6 from three. Draymond Green went 1-5. When you attempt 44 threes and make just 12, it’s nearly impossible to keep pace with a team shooting 46%.

Dominance In The Paint And On The Glass

Even with the three-point explosion, the Lakers didn’t abandon the interior.

They scored 56 points in the paint and grabbed 47 rebounds compared to Golden State’s 40. Deandre Ayton had a quiet scoring night (four points on 2-5 shooting), but he controlled the glass with 10 rebounds in 20 minutes and posted a +14.

Jaxson Hayes added six points on 3-4 shooting and five rebounds in just 15 minutes, finishing +18. The Lakers’ 37 defensive rebounds consistently ended Warrior possessions early.

Golden State did manage 32 assists as a team, but they shot just 45% overall and couldn’t convert consistently at the rim or from distance. The Lakers’ ability to finish possessions and push in transition (13 fast-break points to 7) kept the pressure on all night.

Bench Energy Sealed It

Through their depth, the Lakers were able to win in a big way.

Jake LaRavia put up 15 points on 6-10 from the floor (3-6 from the three) and had five rebounds with three assists over 27 minutes on the floor, finishing with a +14. With Kennard hitting 16, there was immediate spacing provided by the bench. Kobe Bufkin even added eight points in just six minutes (4-4 from the FT line).

While the Golden State bench had their moments (Gary Payton II had 12 points on 6-10 shooting and eight points and five rebounds for Al Horford), the overall plus/minus numbers tell the story. Most of the Warriors’ starters were sitting around -20 to -30.

Complete Control From Start To Finish

The Los Angeles Lakers shot 53% from the field while the Golden State Warriors only shot 45%. The Lakers won the rebound battle against the Warriors 47-40, and they also had fewer turnovers than the Warriors, with 10 to 11. The Lakers also allowed only 8 points off their own turnovers, while forcing 19 fouls on the Warriors, but committing only 11 fouls themselves.

The Warriors only had a lead for 1% of the game, with their largest lead being a 2-point advantage; all the rest of the game was controlled by the Lakers.

When your stars are performing well, your shooters are shooting well, and your defense is playing well enough for you to close your defense on possessions, it creates a game such as today’s finish. The Lakers not only won, but they also sent a strong message!