Rockets Take Upset Loss In Miami: 3 Reasons For Defeat vs. Inferior Heat Team

In their first matchup of the season, the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat put on a show in a highly competitive battle that featured several big names. While the Heat can never be counted out on their home court, Houston entered the matchup as the favorite, especially after winning their previous three games. Yet, somehow, they still failed to close the deal, walking away with an avoidable 10-point loss (115-105).

The Heat enjoyed balanced contributions in this contest with seven players scoring in double figures. Bam Adebayo led the way with a team-high 24 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero blocks on 52.9% shooting (3-5 from three). Meanwhile, Pelle Larsson had one of the best games of his career with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting (1-5 from three).

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant had a solid performance with 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists, zero steals, and two blocks on 60.0% shooting (2-8 from three). Amen Thompson wasn’t far behind with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 43.8% shooting (0-1 from three). Finally, Reed Sheppard contributed 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 35.7% shooting (4-11 from three).

In a game that was defined by runs from both sides, this one was really either team’s to win through the first two quarters. Things didn’t settle down until the very end, when Larsson hit a pair of free throws to give the Heat a 113-103 lead. It was far from the result that Houston expected, but it’s not entirely surprising given the way they played. Even without Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets failed on several fronts that ultimately cost them the game.

Minimal Bench Production

Without Fred VanVleet, the Rockets are thin at point guard, and it’s why Reed Sheppard got to start for the eighth time this season. While he delivered what he was supposed to, the rotation left the bench without any scoring bunch, and the result was exactly what you’d expect. Only 16 points were scored by all bench players, compared to the Heat bench, which combined for 31. Only three out of the six bench players even scored, exposing a shocking lack of depth from a team currently ranked in the top four in the West.

The lack of production from the second unit only put more pressure on the starters, forcing guys like Durant, Sengun, and Thompson to be more aggressive with their scoring. While their offense is usually enough to carry them, it clearly didn’t work today, and one has to wonder if it will hold up when the playoffs roll around in April. Regardless, for this team to get anywhere important, they’ll need more production and consistency from the role players.

Sengun Disasterclass

Kevin Durant was the big addition this summer, but Alperen Sengun was supposed to be leading the show. Unfortunately, he’s been struggling this season, and this game was another one of those forgettable showings from him. In 34 minutes, he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and zero blocks per game on 42.9% shooting (0-1 from three). He also committed four costly turnovers that helped flip the game. Arguably, the most concerning fact is that he only had 14 shot attempts, on par with Reed Sheppard.

At 23 years old, Sengun is supposed to be ascending as a player, but games like this have become all too common. Between his struggles finishing at the rim, frequent defensive mistakes, and poor decision-making on the floor, Sengun’s regression is getting downright concerning, and it makes you wonder how the Rockets are feeling about his 5-year, $185 million contract. It’s not too late to bounce back, but he’ll need to regain his confidence and focus to have the kind of impact he desires.

No Answer For Zone

More than anything, the story today was about one coach outdueling the other. As much as Ime Udoka has done for the Rockets, he’s still learning on the fly due to his limited coaching experience. Down the stretch, when it mattered, he was outplayed by Erik Spoelstra, who employed zone defense to knock the Rockets out of rhythm. Udoka had no answer for how to adjust, leaving his team out there to figure it out for themselves. It’s part of the reason why they only shot 43.2% in the game.

Typically, the key to beating zone defense involves attacking the gaps and feeding the high post. The Rockets didn’t do any of that, instead sticking to their regular formula that has lost 10 of the past 12 games against the Heat. This trend is cause for major concern, given that it suggests the Rockets struggle to adjust when their offense isn’t working. That will be deadly in the playoffs, and Houston must find a solution before other teams start catching on.