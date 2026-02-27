Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves Will Have A Big Say On If LeBron James Is Back With The Lakers Next Season

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will be a major factor in determining if LeBron stays with the Lakers this summer.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James may be an unrestricted free agent next season, but the decision whether or not to return to the Lakers isn’t entirely his. In a report by Lakers Daily, it’s revealed that both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to have a say in the team-building decisions, including whether or not to allow LeBron back on the roster.

“Doncic and Reaves are expected to be in James’ ear about coming back to the Lakers,” wrote Lakers Daily, “despite Los Angeles president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and governor Jeanie Buss being ready to part ways with arguably the greatest player of all time. If Doncic and Reaves want James back, Buss and Pelinka would welcome James back since they want to appease their future franchise players.”

The Lakers had high ambitions for their star-studded trio, but the fit has been awkward. Even with the three players healthy and on the floor together, the Lakers are mediocre, and there is a sense that both sides are better off apart. Both Luka and Reaves, however, would rather LeBron stick around and try to make things work.

“The Lakers are ready to move on from the James era and build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. However, if James doesn’t retire this offseason, he could still return to Los Angeles since Doncic and Reaves want him back,” added Ashish Mathur of Lakers Daily. “Despite James, Doncic and Reaves struggling to co-exist as a ‘Big 3’ this season, the three players maintain a strong relationship, with one source saying that Doncic ‘wants to make things work with James’ and enjoys playing with the future Hall of Famer.”

LeBron James has been at odds with the Lakers for some time now. Ever since the Luka Doncic trade, his desires have been shoved aside to prioritize a younger timeline. Now, with his contract set to expire, James’ future is shrouded in uncertainty as he contemplates where to go next.

With multiple teams in pursuit of the four-time champion, LeBron will have his pick of several scenarios, including retirement from the league altogether. Even at 41 years old, we know he can still play (averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 29.9% shooting from three this season), but he won’t suit up for just any team.

Wherever he goes next, LeBron will want to win, and it remains to be seen if he can do that with the Lakers right now. Reaves and Doncic clearly still believe that it can work, and that means LeBron is welcome to return and run it back, regardless of whatever doubts remain.

Nico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
