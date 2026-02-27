Good News For Suns As Devin Booker’s Return Timeline Revealed

New details emerge on Devin Booker's recovery and his imminent return after sitting out Thursday's game due to a right hip strain.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns are right in the thick of a tight Western Conference playoff race, and some key reinforcements could help them stabilize at the perfect time. According to the latest update from insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, Devin Booker is set to return after missing the team’s last four games, giving the team a major offensive boost for the final stretch of the season.

“Devin Booker is progressing well from a hip strain and trending towards being back after this four-day break,” wrote Gambadoro on X. “Likely either Sacramento on Tuesday or Chicago on Thursday.”

Booker, 29, hasn’t played since February 19, when he suffered a right hip strain just nine minutes into a 121-94 loss to the Spurs. He was only able to drop five points that night before being ruled out, but he has been getting treatment behind the scenes over the past few weeks, following a gradual ramp-up plan to limit the risk of re-aggravation.

It’s all set to culminate in his return sometime next week, either against the Kings or the Bulls. Fortunately, coming off a win against the Lakers last night, the Suns have a few days off before their next game, giving Booker that much more rest before having to miss another game. At this point, it’s just a waiting game for his return, and Suns fans are eager to see if the team can make a run when he’s back in the lineup.

In what has been an optimistic season for the Suns, Booker has set the tone with his leadership and production on the court, which is up to 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from three.

While it’s not MVP-worthy, it’s been more than enough to help the Suns maintain a competitive position in the crowded Western Conference. At 34-26, they rank seventh in the standings and are just a single game back from the Lakers. With a few timely wins, the Suns could easily slip into the top six and avoid the dreaded play-in tournament that has ended several hopeful seasons prematurely.

While focus, effort, and execution will all play major roles in determining the results, health is going to be key for the Suns. Not having Booker (or anyone else for that matter) leaves them vulnerable in a Conference that’s got no margin for error. Fortunately, the team is getting healthier at just the right time, and it could have major implications on the upcoming playoff race.

