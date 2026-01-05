Devin Booker Reflects On Frustrating 3-Point Shot Efficiency, Hopes Thunder Game-Winner Is Turning Point In Season

Devin Booker opens up on struggles from beyond the three-point line after dagger shot stuns the Thunder in the clutch.

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns stunned the Thunder tonight, 108-105, following an 18-point comeback topped up with clutch buckets from Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks to ice the game down the stretch.

Devin Booker finished the game with 24 points, nine assists, and six rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field (45.5%) and 1-of-4 (25.0%) from the three-point line.

 

Following the game tonight, Devin Booker spoke to the media about his woes from beyond the arc this season.

“It’s tough. It’s a mental game. I’ve been through stretches like this before, probably not to this extent,” said Booker.

The Suns’ All-Star reflected on how he inadvertently went through this tough stretch despite maintaining a disciplined routine through practice.

“So, it’s frustrating, especially when you put the reps in, and in practice, you make all of them, then you go out there and still miss. So hopefully this can be the turning point to get that out of my head and make the shots that I shoot.”

Booker is currently averaging 25.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds for the season following tonight’s performance. He is shooting 46.3% from the field, but a career low of 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Before this season, Booker’s career low in three-point shot percentage was in 2018-19 when he shot 32.6% from the three-point line.

While this game marked a career high of 26 points for Jordan Goodwin, it was Booker and Brooks who stepped in at the most crucial moment of the game to hand the defending champions only their sixth loss of the season so far.

The Suns guard initially also addressed the final shot, and he still sounded like he could have done better, despite nailing it with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

“Trying to get the last shot. I knew the double was coming, so it would be hard to get in the paint. Just wanted to get it with the horn going off, still didn’t do that, but we’ll take it,” said Booker, while also adding that nothing replicates this feeling for him.

Dillon Brooks, Booker’s teammate, also nailed a crucial three-point shot to create some separation in the final minute against the Thunder before Booker delivered the final blow.

Consequently, the Thunder are currently 30-6 for the season and will head home to face the Hornets tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Suns have improved their record to 21-14 going into their next game.

 

The Canadian swingman ended the game with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 8-of-17 from the field (47.1%) and 2-of-5 from the three-point line (40.0%).

While this matchup was Dillon Brooks facing off against his Canadian national teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in the next game, Brooks will face his former teammates as the Suns will face the Rockets tomorrow in Houston’s Toyota Center.

 

