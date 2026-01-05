Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic And LeBron James Torch Grizzlies In 120-114 Victory

The final score says the Lakers won by six, but the game never felt that simple. The Grizzlies hung around, pushed back after every mini-run, and made Los Angeles earn all 48 minutes of it. What ultimately decided the night was star power and execution. When things tightened late, the Lakers trusted their best players and didn’t blink.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James carried the weight of the game without forcing it, combining patience with timely aggression. Around them, the Lakers got just enough support, especially from Jake LaRavia, to steady the floor and close out a win that bumps them to 22-11 and reinforces how dangerous they look when their top-end talent controls the pace.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 36 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 10-20 FG, 4-10 3PT, 12-13 FT, 39 MIN

Doncic played the game on his terms. He didn’t rush possessions, didn’t chase highlights, and didn’t let Memphis speed him up. Instead, he methodically hunted matchups, drew fouls, and lived in the space between defensive rotations where he’s most comfortable.

What separated this performance was control. Even when shots didn’t fall early from deep, Luka kept getting downhill, kept putting pressure on the rim, and kept finding teammates when help arrived. Late in the fourth, every meaningful possession ran through him, and Memphis had no answer.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 8-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 8-10 FT, 37 MIN

LeBron’s night was about balance. He scored when the Lakers needed a bucket, but just as often he was directing traffic, pulling defenders toward him, and opening space for others. His passing carved up Memphis’ help defense, especially when the Grizzlies tried to load up late.

Even without a hot shooting night from three, LeBron controlled the flow. He attacked the paint selectively, got to the line, and rarely wasted a possession. The single turnover in 37 minutes tells the story.

Jake LaRavia: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-16 FG, 4-10 3PT, 4-4 FT, 35 MIN

LaRavia was the steady hand the Lakers needed when Memphis kept threatening. His scoring didn’t come in bursts — it came exactly when the offense was stalling. Open look? He took it. Defender late? He made them pay.

What stood out was his composure. He didn’t rush shots or overextend himself trying to do too much. He stayed within the flow, knocked down jumpers, and quietly swung momentum more than once.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-8 FG, 3-6 FT, 34 MIN

Deandre Ayton was efficient and active, especially around the rim. He finished strong inside and made his presence felt defensively with multiple shot contests and blocks. While he wasn’t featured heavily in the offense, he maximized his touches.

His rebounding helped limit second chances late, and defensively, he held his ground against Memphis’ interior pressure. Quietly solid night.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 4-4 FT, 31 MIN

Smart’s impact didn’t show up in the scoring column, but it showed up in the details. He defended multiple positions, stayed physical, and kept the ball moving when the offense threatened to stall.

His ability to organize the floor allowed Doncic and LeBron to pick their spots rather than force them.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 22 MIN

Vanderbilt did what he has always done: rebounding, defending various positions, creating a second chance for the Lakers just for being effortful. His effort stood out more so in the latter part of the second half; though offensively he was limited, the additional “possessions” are often what gives a team the edge in a close game.

Dalton Knecht: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 13 MIN

Knecht couldn’t find a rhythm offensively and never quite settled in. The looks were there, but the timing wasn’t.

He didn’t hurt the Lakers, but he also didn’t leave a mark.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 6 REB, 1 OREB, 0-1 FG, 1-2 FT, 14 MIN

Jaxson Hayes had a productive six rebounds but did not accomplish much else in his limited playing time. With limited touches, he made limited mistakes.

Nick Smith Jr.: D

Game Stats: 0-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 15 MIN

Nick Smith had 15 minutes on the court but couldn’t get a bucket or contribute in any other way. A night to move on from quickly.