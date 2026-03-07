4 Reasons Why Timberwolves Lost In Shocking Upset vs. Magic

As the Western Conference playoff picture remains in limbo, every game matters for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are still fighting to stay in the top six in the standings. That’s why today’s loss against the Orlando Magic was met with frustration from the players and fans, who seemed shocked by the final results (119-92).

Desmond Bane lit up the court with 30 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 58.8% shooting (0-5 from three). 6’10” big man Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 55.6% shotoing (1-5 from three). At point guard, Jalen Suggs dropped 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block on 38.5% shooting and 37.5% shooting from three.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards led the losing team with 34 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks on 44.4% shooting (5-9 from three). Julius Randle added 14 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals, and zero blocks on 42.9% shooting (1-4 from three). Off the bench, Naz Reid delivered 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting and (1-4 from three).

For two competitive playoff teams, we all knew this game was going to carry some added intensity. What we didn’t expect was for the Timberwolves to fall so flat that they’d spend most of the game just trying to catch up. In the end, multiple factors played a role in the final score today, reflecting some deeper issues that may require some serious reflection before their next game against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Horrific Shooting From Role Players

The Magic were firing on all cylinders tonight, finishing with five players in double figures on pretty efficient shooting. It only made it worse, then, when the Wolves proceeded to go 30-84 on field goals (35.7%). As much as Edwards and Randle were trying to spark some life into their team, their efforts were in vain as they failed to get enough support to make a difference.

Specifically, three role-players had trouble finding any kind of rhythm: Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, and Ayo Dosunmu. The three combined for just six points on 1-21 shooting, summarizing what kind of night it was for Minnesota. When your team is having that much trouble finding the basket, it’s going to be harder to beat any opponent, especially against a Magic squad with so much left to play for.

Complete Defensive Collapse

The Timberwolves actually came out firing to start the game, opening on a 30-27 first quarter that left the fans feeling hopeful. Sadly, that momentum quickly dissipated in the second frame, which the Wolves lost by a game-high 13 points (33-20). The Magic, who were one step ahead for most of the game, had the Wolves scrambling to make their coverages. With 28 assists, they kept the ball moving, opening up the floor and allowing for a free-flowing offense.

The Timberwolves tried to match their aggression and intensity, but they failed to properly execute defensively. They gave the Magic 31 free throws (made 26), ensuring that guys like Desmond Bane and Mo Wagner could keep the points flowing when the game slowed down. In the end, the Timberwolves just had no answer for the Magic today, who looked like the stronger and more physical squad overall.

Dominated On The Boards

Not a single Timberwolves player hit the double-digit rebounding mark, and that’s a testament to what happened on the glass today. With 58 rebounds to Minnesota’s 37, the Magic won the possession battle, widening their margin for error with multiple second-chance opportunities. With Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle in the frontcourt, Minnesota usually doesn’t have problems in this category, but this game was proof that the right team, with the right effort, can still outwork them on the glass.

The paint is where this game was decided, as it set the tone for other aspects of the game. Plus, in a sense, the Magic demoralized the Wolves by beating them at their own game, on their own home floor. With their size advantage nullified, Minnesota had no way to contain their frontcourt, which includes Wendell Carter Jr., Desmond Bane, and Tristan Da Silva alongside Paolo Banchero.

Julius Randle’s Shooting Woes

No superstar can carry the load all by himself, and that’s why Edwards looks to Julius Randle to provide that secondary scoring for the team. But when he’s as bad as he was tonight, it adds even more pressure on Ant, leaving the Timberwolves vulnerable offensively. While he was the team’s second-highest scorer tonight, it was a pretty weak showing for Julius, who scored 14 points on 42.9% from the field and 25.0% from three (along with nine rebounds, one assist, and two steals).

Randle has been known as a passable shooter in the past (especially in the mid-range), but it just hasn’t been there for him lately. In this game, it really hurt the Timberwolves in a game where they needed all the points they could get. Without that reliable sidekick on the floor, Edwards was unable to carry his team to victory like he’s done so many times before. In truth, for this Wolves team to go anywhere of note in the playoffs this season, they’ll need Randle to step up and fulfill his role.