5 Reasons Why The Knicks Destroyed Nuggets As Superstar Point Guard Limped Off The Court

The New York Knicks delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season, overwhelming the Denver Nuggets in a 142-103 blowout that quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

New York shot a blistering 57.9% from the field (55-95) and knocked down 16 three-pointers at a 47.1% clip, while Denver struggled to keep pace offensively, shooting 44.6% overall and just 8-40 (20.0%) from beyond the arc. The Knicks also dominated the glass 50-31, controlled the tempo with 44 assists, and punished Denver in the paint with 76 points inside.

Things got even worse for the Nuggets when superstar guard Jamal Murray appeared to suffer a leg injury and limped off the court, leaving Denver without one of its primary offensive creators.

By the end of the night, the Knicks had built a staggering 42-point lead at one point, showcasing just how lopsided the matchup became.

Here are five major reasons New York completely dismantled Denver.

1. OG Anunoby Delivered A Superstar Performance

OG Anunoby was unstoppable from the opening tip and played arguably his best offensive game in a Knicks uniform.

The forward erupted for 34 points on an incredibly efficient 11-17 shooting, including 6-11 from three-point range, while also going a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. Every time Denver tried to rotate defensively, Anunoby punished them from the perimeter or attacked the rim with confidence.

Beyond the scoring, Anunoby impacted the game everywhere. He grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, and recorded four steals and a block, constantly disrupting Denver’s offense while fueling transition opportunities.

When a player contributes across the board like that while shooting over 64% from the field, it becomes nearly impossible for the opposing defense to slow things down. Anunoby set the tone early, and Denver never recovered.

2. The Knicks Completely Dominated The Paint

One of the biggest statistical mismatches came inside the paint, where the Knicks simply overwhelmed Denver physically.

New York piled up 76 points in the paint, compared to just 46 for the Nuggets. That massive 30-point difference showed how easily the Knicks were able to attack the rim and finish around the basket.

Karl-Anthony Towns played a huge role in that dominance. The big man finished with 17 points on 7-12 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds, controlling the interior and giving New York second-chance opportunities. Mitchell Robinson added another interior presence off the bench with 13 points on 6-7 shooting and five rebounds in limited minutes.

When a team controls the paint like that while also shooting nearly 60% from the field, it creates constant pressure on the opposing defense—and Denver had no answer.

3. Jalen Brunson Orchestrated The Offense Perfectly

While Jalen Brunson didn’t have a massive scoring night, he completely controlled the flow of the game.

The Knicks’ point guard finished with nine points but an incredible 15 assists, constantly breaking down Denver’s defense and creating easy scoring opportunities for teammates. His ability to read the defense led to open threes, backdoor cuts, and easy finishes around the rim.

New York’s offense looked incredibly fluid as a result. The Knicks finished the night with 44 assists on 55 made field goals, meaning 80% of their baskets came directly from a teammate’s pass.

Brunson’s leadership and decision-making allowed the entire roster to thrive. Even without scoring heavily himself, he dictated the pace and ensured the Knicks’ offense never stalled.

4. Denver’s Three-Point Shooting Completely Collapsed

While the Knicks burned the nets from beyond the arc, the Nuggets had one of their worst 3-point shooting performances of the entire season.

As Denver repeatedly attempted to come back, they shot 3-pointers at a miserable 20% conversion. With an underwhelming shooting performance, the Nuggets’ perimeter players missed their shots, including Aaron Gordon, who went 0-3, and the entire bench.

Even the superstar of the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, had a disappointing 1-7 shooting performance from 3-point land. When a team has a desperate amount of 3-point shooting and they fail to convert any, it leaves their opponents a lot more opportunities to grab the rebound and push the pace on offense.

The Knicks transformed their defense into offense and burned the speed on the fastbreak, totaling 22 points, while the Denver Nuggets had only 8.

5. Nikola Jokic Carried The Nuggets, But Had Little Help

While Jokic had virtually no assistance, he still took the blowout and continued to show how good a player he is.

The current MVP candidate scored an impressive 38 points, shooting 14-21 from the field, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, plus 9 of 10 from the floor, and 10 free throws.

The support from the rest of the nuggets wasn’t that great. No other player from the Nuggets scored more than 12 points, and some key market contributors even had a negative plus-minus. Jokic had the highest minus at -18 after all.

Things really only looked worse when Jamal Murray went down with a leg injury. Without him, the Nuggets had no offense, and the Knicks had an easier time playing defense.

Jokic scoring 38 points, and not even being competitive, shows just how dominant the Knicks were.