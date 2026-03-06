Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Spurs host the Clippers at Frost Bank Center on Friday, March 6, at 9:30 PM ET.

The Spurs are 45-17 and second in the West, while the Clippers are 30-31 and ninth. The split is sharp on both sides: the Spurs are 22-6 at home, and the Clippers are 14-18 on the road.

Both teams come in on wins, but the shape of those wins was different. The Spurs handled the Pistons 121-106 on Thursday behind a dominant game from Victor Wembanyama, while the Clippers beat the Pacers 130-107 on Wednesday for their third straight win. This is the first meeting of the season, with the second set for March 16.

Victor Wembanyama is at 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks, and De’Aaron Fox is putting up 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is at 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

The hook is direct: the Spurs have won 13 of their last 14, the Clippers have won three straight, and both teams are coming in with clear reasons to trust their current form.

Injury Report

Spurs

Harrison Barnes: Out (left ankle soreness)

Harrison Ingram: Out (G League – Two-Way)

David Jones Garcia: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Emanuel Miller: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Mason Plumlee: Out (return to competition reconditioning)

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

John Collins: Out (neck strain)

Darius Garland: Out (left toe injury management)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc tear)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have been the stronger two-way team over the full season. They are scoring 118.3 points per game, allowing 111.4, and they are also getting 27.1 assists a night, which ranks 10th in the league. On the glass, they are at 46.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th.

There is also a steady free-throw profile behind their offense. The Spurs are attempting 25.2 free throws per game, which ranks 10th, and they are shooting 78.2% at the line. That gives them another scoring source on nights when the three-point shot is only average.

The defensive baseline has held. The Spurs are 11th in points allowed per game at 111.4, and opponents are shooting 45.0% from the field against them. That is usually enough to keep the game under control, especially at home, where they have won 22 of 28.

The matchup leans their way because the Clippers do not overwhelm teams with volume. The Clippers are averaging 23.5 assists per game, which ranks 19th, and they are at 24.9 free throw attempts, which also ranks 19th. If the Spurs keep the Clippers in the half court and finish possessions with rebounds, the game is likely to stay in the range they want.

There is one area where the Spurs cannot drift. Their three-point shooting sits at 35.2%, so this is not a team that can afford long empty stretches from deep. The safer path is the one they have used most of the season: defend, move the ball, get to the line, and keep pressure on the paint.

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers are not a high-volume offense, but they are efficient. They are shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.1% from three, with that three-point mark ranking 10th in the league. Their effective field goal percentage is 55.5%, which ranks 19th.

They are also one of the best foul-line teams in the league. The Clippers are shooting 83.2% from the line, which ranks second, and they are attempting 24.9 free throws per game, which ranks 19th. In a close game, that efficiency can cover for lower shot volume.

The playmaking numbers are more modest. The Clippers are at 23.5 assists per game, which ranks 19th, and they are grabbing 41.0 rebounds per game. This is not a team that wins by dominating the possession count. It wins by being clean with its looks and converting at a high rate.

Defensively, the Clippers are giving up 112.0 points per game, and opponents are shooting 46.4% from the field against them. Those are workable numbers, but the bigger issue in this matchup is the rebounding gap. The Spurs are one of the better rebounding teams in the conference, while the Clippers have been more middle-of-the-pack to low-end in that area all year.

The clean Clippers script is easy to identify. If Leonard controls the pace, if the Clippers hit enough spot-up threes, and if they avoid giving the Spurs extra possessions, they can keep this in the half court and make it a fourth-quarter execution game. If the Spurs get comfortable on the glass, that gets much harder.

X-Factors

Stephon Castle is at 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. He gives the Spurs another ball-handler and another downhill option next to Fox. If Castle is controlling tempo and getting into the lane, the Spurs can keep the Clippers’ defense shifting side to side instead of letting it get set.

Devin Vassell is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 38.9% from three. His job is straightforward in this matchup: make the Clippers pay when they help on Wembanyama and Fox. If Vassell hits early threes, the Spurs are much harder to load up against.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. His role here is to keep the Clippers organized without Garland and give them point-of-attack defense against Fox and Castle. If Dunn can get the Clippers into their sets early and keep turnovers down, the game stays tighter for longer.

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season. The Clippers need his scoring to keep pressure off Leonard, especially in the non-Leonard stretches. If Mathurin attacks the paint and gets to the line, the Clippers have a cleaner path to staying in range.

Prediction

The Spurs have the cleaner upper hand going in. They are stronger on the glass, better in overall defense, and clearly looking like a title favorite out of the West. The Clippers have enough shooting and enough top-end scoring from Leonard to stay in it, but the Spurs look better equipped to control the full 48 minutes at home.

Prediction: Spurs 118, Clippers 110