LeBron James: My Mother Was 16 Years Old When She Had Me, Didn’t Want To Put Extra Pressure On A Black Woman In The Ghetto

LeBron James saw his mother, Gloria, struggle and was determined to get to the top for her.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Actor Timothee Chalamet was the latest guest on LeBron JamesMind the Game podcast, and he had an interesting question for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Chalamet wanted to know whether it was more motivating for LeBron to climb to the top or stay there, and he went with the former, largely because of his mother, Gloria James.

“Was it more motivating to climb or staying there?” LeBron said. “I think, yeah, I would say to climb through the ladder. But also, I don’t come from s***, like where I grew up… Single-parent household, only child. My mother was 16 years. She was a high school sophomore when she had me. She didn’t work. So, she grinded every day.”

A 16-year-old Gloria gave birth to LeBron on Dec. 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio. She couldn’t count on any assistance from the father, widely believed to be a man named Anthony McClelland. McClelland has a criminal history and was never a part of their life. A young LeBron saw Gloria struggle to make ends meet and decided he wouldn’t make life harder for her than it already is.

“And my only mindset as I was growing up as a young man at five, six, seven years old was not to put any more extra pressure on a black woman in the f***ing ghetto,” LeBron stated. “I couldn’t do it. I think back now as a parent myself of three, and it’s so crazy, when I entered high school, my mom was only 30 years old. When I was 14, I’m like my mom’s old man. She’s old.

“I think about it now like she’s 30 years old,” LeBron continued. “… My mom was still trying to live her life. She was still young. She had to sacrifice being a parent at a young age. So the climb for me was so much more motivating because I wanted to do everything I could in my power to get out of the situation, the hand that was dealt to me and my mom.

“And then it turned from motivation once I got to the top to like determination of not letting nobody knock me off that spot,” LeBron added.

Well, LeBron ensured that Gloria wouldn’t have to struggle for the rest of her life. He captured the imagination of the basketball world during his time at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School. He famously led the school to three state titles in 2000, 2001, and 2003. Such was LeBron’s fame at the time that he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 17-year-old high school junior.

That was also when LeBron was given the nickname, “The Chosen One,” and he has certainly lived up to it in the pros. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and he has somehow managed to exceed the sky-high expectations that were placed on him.

LeBron has won four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, one scoring title, and one assists title in his NBA career. He is the league’s all-time leading scorer and is in the GOAT conversation.

LeBron’s longevity is unlike anything we have seen, and it’s enabled him to build up a fortune. According to Spotrac, the 41-year-old will have made $581 million in salaries by the end of this 2025-26 season.

To go with all the success on the court, LeBron has put together an incredible business empire as well. Forbes listed him as a billionaire back in 2022, and he is the only active NBA player to have accomplished that feat.

While LeBron deserves all the credit in the world for where he is today, none of this would have been possible without Gloria’s sacrifices. It’s no wonder then that he speaks so glowingly of her all the time.

As for McClelland, LeBron has not spoken about him. He has never even acknowledged that he is his father. LeBron did once famously thank his absent father for inspiring him. He used his father’s absence as fuel to become who he is today.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images JJ Redick Shares Silver Lining After Lakers Loss to Nuggets
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like