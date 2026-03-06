Udonis Haslem Calls Out Deandre Ayton For Having A ‘Loser Mentality’ And Urges Him To Fit Into Lakers Big 3 System

Udonis Haslem gave Deandre Ayton a wake-up call while urging him to adjust to the Lakers' big three system.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 season presented Deandre Ayton with an opportunity to showcase his talents and assert himself as one of the most effective big men in the NBA. Unfortunately, this has not come to pass. With Ayton consistently being scrutinized, it is safe to say that the former first-overall pick has fallen short of expectations.

While scrutiny is to be expected, Deandre Ayton’s recurring complaints and his recent comments about Clint Capela generated some outrage. On that note, former NBA player and two-time champion Udonis Haslem called out Ayton’s poor attitude.

“We’re talking about buying in. I understand you might not be Clint Capela, but let me tell you something: that’s a loser mentality,” Haslem stated. “If this is what your team needs from you to put them in a position to win a championship, then you have to buy in and play your role.”

“Let me tell you something. I played with the Big Three. The other twelve of us did not have the roles we wanted,” he added. “The only three people who had the roles they wanted were them. Everybody else had to fill in the gaps and play a role to help win. You are no different, Deandre Ayton.”

Haslem was a part of Miami’s famous “Big Three” era featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Given the star power on the team, it was expected that the rest would subdue their egos and play their roles.

In this regard, Haslem is the template for the ideal role player. Because he wasn’t a primary scoring option, the forward found other ways to be an impact player. By embracing rebounding and consistent defensive effort, Haslem grew in stature and became an invaluable asset for the Heat franchise.

Hence, for all intents and purposes, Udonis Haslem’s words hit the mark.

The Lakers are essentially a team featuring three stars: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. Considering that these three will always be favored in offensive possessions, the onus then falls upon Ayton to find ways to be effective.

With averages of 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season, it can be argued that Ayton has still been solid. However, considering his career averages of 16.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, it is safe to say that he is not consistently playing up to his potential.

In his last 10 appearances, Deandre Ayton has fallen further into a slump, averaging only 8.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Though this is disappointing, it doesn’t bode well for his future in the Lakers’ rotation.

After being sidelined in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Lakers saw Jaxson Hayes rise to the occasion, recording 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists. With Hayes gradually emerging as a more reliable big man option, the Purple and Gold may even opt to move away from Ayton entirely.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
