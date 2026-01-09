DeMarcus Cousins Gives Advice To Deandre Ayton: “No Team In The NBA Is Signing You To Be A Scorer…”

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton has been frustrated with not getting enough touches during the team’s offensive possessions. Given that this directly impacted his scoring production, Ayton’s concerns seem justified.

However, former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins disagreed with this sentiment. While addressing Deandre Ayton’s comments on a recent episode of “Run It Back,” Cousins shared some valuable advice for the Lakers center.

“The complaining, the whining, that’s what kind of puts you in this situation of where you are in your career in the first place,” Cousins shared. “Let’s not get back to that. I think you’ve been doing incredible this season, and I want you to stay exactly where you are as a player.”

“You have to realize, no team in the NBA is signing you to be a scorer. They’re not going to drop the ball down to you. They’re not iso-ing you on the block. None of those things is ever happening for you.”

“If you want to pick up more shot attempts,” Cousins added. “Pick up the effort on the boards. That’s where you’re going to get your shot attempts. It’s not a big that’s more athletic, more mobile, in this league, where you can’t go get five, six offensive rebounds a game. If you want more touches, go get it on the boards.”

While highlighting Ayton’s ability and efficiency, Cousins concluded by asking Ayton to stay quiet and stay consistent. Although his frustrations are justified, it is evident that there are adjustments that the big man needs to make to be more effective.

Cousins’ statement acknowledged Deandre Ayton’s skill and innate talent while gently expressing that there is work to be done on the rebounding end. When considering the Purple and Gold’s need for securing more opportunities to score, it is clear that having Ayton step up is a necessity.

Deandre Ayton’s Inconsistency Raises Concerns

For the 2025-26 season, Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 68.9% from the field. While these appear to be solid figures, Ayton’s consistency has been a point of concern for the Lakers.

In a more recent example, Ayton came up with an impressive double-double performance of 18 points and 11 rebounds to help secure a 111-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. This dominant display provided a glimpse of what the big man is capable of bringing to the table.

In the back-to-back game against the San Antonio Spurs, however, Ayton disappeared, only posting nine points and six rebounds while shooting 4-9 from the field. A 107-91 loss only served to exacerbate Ayton’s poor performance for the game.

Although the Lakers remain in a solid position, it is evident that they need to make some upgrades to become more competitive. With reports suggesting that Ayton isn’t part of the team’s long-term plans, the big man could be at risk of losing his spot in the rotation.