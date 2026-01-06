Lakers Committed To Austin Reaves, Not Deandre Ayton: Rob Pelinka Wants Upgrades In Several Key Positions

The Lakers see Austin Reaves as untouchable while targeting wings and shooting ahead of the trade deadline.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka leaves a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves continues to sit at the center of the Lakers’ long-term thinking as the trade deadline approaches. While Los Angeles is active on the market, there remains a clear internal line between who is available and who is not.

According to Sam Amick, the Lakers remain fully committed to Reaves, with ownership and the front office aligned on his importance to the franchise. The same cannot be said for Deandre Ayton, who is reportedly not viewed as part of the Lakers’ long-term plans as the organization evaluates its next steps (via Jake Fischer).

Jeanie Buss, in particular, remains deeply invested in Reaves as a foundational piece, and Rob Pelinka shares that view. Around the league, the message has been consistent: Reaves is not being dangled in deadline talks, even as the Lakers explore roster upgrades elsewhere.

While no longer the majority owner, Buss still controls the Lakers as the active governor and CEO. It was under her watch that Los Angeles signed Reaves after he went undrafted in 2021. More than four years later, she continues to use that authority to ensure he remains part of the organization’s future.

On the floor, Reaves has elevated his game to another level. He is averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% from three, thriving as a secondary playmaker and reliable two-way presence. His ability to play on or off the ball and close games alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic has made him indispensable, though his future remains technically unresolved with an $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Ayton’s situation has been far less stable. He has been in and out of the lineup throughout the season, and recent reports suggest frustration is building over his role. Through 29 games, Ayton is averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 70.4% from the field on just 9.4 attempts per night.

While Ayton’s size and skill set address a positional need, his inconsistent effort has raised concerns internally. JJ Redick has pushed for greater intensity, but the fit remains imperfect. Given the Lakers’ limited flexibility, Ayton represents more of a short-term solution than a true franchise answer in the middle.

As the deadline nears, attention shifts to the trade market. The Lakers are known to be monitoring multiple options, with wing shooting and defense at the top of their wish list. Optimism remains that reinforcements will arrive, but the real question is how aggressive the front office is willing to be and what it will cost to make a meaningful move.

ByNico Martinez
Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Rich Paul Says LeBron James Refusing $52.6 Million Player Option Might Not Have Benefited Lakers
