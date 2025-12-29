Lakers Expected To Be Aggressive At Deadline: 4 Major Trade Targets Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are approaching the trade deadline with urgency as their season continues to drift without a clear sense of direction. While the front office is expected to be active, there is growing recognition that quick fixes may not be enough to address the team’s underlying issues.

According to NBA insider Jovan Buha (via SiriusXM Radio), the Lakers are expected to take an aggressive approach at the deadline, exploring multiple avenues to reshape the roster. As it stands, some of their top trade targets include several highly coveted players, such as Herb Jones, Andrew Wiggins, Keon Ellis, and Ayo Dosunmu.

It is an ambitious list for the Lakers, but the belief around the league is that the team’s problems run deeper than a single addition can fix. Even if Los Angeles brings in multiple new rotation players, there is skepticism about whether those moves alone would meaningfully change its standing in the Western Conference.

Despite being 20-10 and sitting fourth in the West, the Lakers’ season has been defined by familiar flaws. Defensive lapses, lineup instability, and uneven effort have undermined stretches of strong play. Injuries have compounded those issues, but even when relatively healthy, the roster has struggled to establish a reliable identity. As the deadline approaches, the Lakers find themselves caught between trying to salvage the present and avoiding short-sighted moves that limit flexibility moving forward.

Herb Jones brings steady production on the wing while offering elite perimeter defense, addressing one of the Lakers’ most glaring weaknesses. He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 40.7% shooting (34.4% from three) this season, along with elite perimeter defense. His versatile skill set, combined with his age (27) and contract value (five years, $97 million), has made him one of the most coveted targets on the market, and any interested team would need to present a serious package to pry him loose.

Andrew Wiggins represents a different kind of gamble. The Lakers have long valued his skill, athleticism, and playoff experience, viewing him as a potential two-way wing who could stabilize lineups on both ends. With averages of 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 48.3% shooting and 39.8% from three, he is a player who could fit alongside Luka Doncic. However, interest would likely depend on cost and whether a change of scenery could unlock a more dependable version of his game.

Keon Ellis has also emerged as a quieter, but intriguing, option. He is averaging 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game on 38.9% shooting and 35.6% from three. Known for his defensive effort and contagious competitive energy, Ellis fits the type of player the Lakers have lacked on the margins. A lighter trade involving draft compensation or fringe rotation pieces could make sense if Los Angeles prioritizes flexibility.

Ayo Dosunmu falls into a similar category, albeit with more offensive responsibility. He is averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 44.3% from three. Dosunmu’s ability to handle the ball and play with pace gives him value as a secondary creator. For a Lakers team that has struggled with bench play and transition defense, he could provide a spark without demanding touches. As with Ellis, the appeal lies in fit and cost rather than star power.

Ultimately, who the Lakers target at the trade deadline will depend on what they are willing to give up. As the midseason grind continues, general manager Rob Pelinka will be watching closely to determine which players are expendable as the roster is currently constructed. Outside of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, nobody appears untouchable, adding another layer of intrigue as February’s deadline approaches.