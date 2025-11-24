New Lakers Trade Idea For Andrew Wiggins Might Just Be Enough For The Heat

A clean Andrew Wiggins trade framework finally gives the Lakers real hope.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after he dunks to win the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during overtime at Kaseya Center.
Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Lakers‘ interest in Andrew Wiggins has been floating around for months, but a new trade idea might be the cleanest framework yet. It’s the kind of package that doesn’t gut the roster, still satisfies salary requirements, and gives Miami enough value to at least think about picking up the phone, even if they aren’t actively shopping Wiggins.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, 2031 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick

On paper, it’s straightforward. Los Angeles gets the athletic two-way wing they’ve been searching for. Miami receives a mix of rotation help, a young shooter, and a future pick. It’s not a blockbuster package, but it’s enough to land on the Heat’s radar.

 

The Lakers Get The One Piece They Have Been Missing

Wiggins remains a productive, reliable forward. He’s averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on strong efficiency, 48.1% from the field, and 36.5% from deep. He’s owed 28.2 million this season and has a player option for the same number next year. For the Lakers, that’s a workable contract for a player who fits exactly what they need. For Miami, his value has been even more important as they’ve maneuvered through early-season injuries.

From the Lakers’ side, the motivation is obvious. They’re 12-4 and fully aware that they need another athletic scoring wing for the postseason. They’ve been monitoring Wiggins for months, and Jake Fischer’s latest update confirms the interest is very real. Los Angeles has been poking around the market for exactly this: a two-way wing who can play off Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Wiggins checks every box.

 

This Offer Might Just Be Enough For The Heat

The Heat are 11-6 and sitting at 4th in the East. They are not in seller mode, and they won’t be rushed into anything. But the offer does give them something to consider. Jarred Vanderbilt is the type of defender Miami usually maximizes. His role in Los Angeles has evaporated over the last week, but he’s still an impactful athlete who can defend multiple positions. He’s owed 11.5 million this season and has two more years left at a team-friendly number.

Maxi Kleber offers frontcourt depth and shooting, although he’s played only limited minutes for the Lakers. He’s a steady rotation piece when healthy. Dalton Knecht is the swing piece. His shooting hasn’t fully clicked during the start of his second season, but his flashes as a rookie were enough to make him a legitimate long-term asset. A future first-round pick sweetens the pot, and Miami can always use draft capital to retool around its core.

 

This Package Might Just Work Out For Both Teams

The question is whether Miami believes Vanderbilt, Kleber, Knecht, and a distant first is enough to justify letting go of one of their most dependable pieces during a strong start. On pure value, it’s competitive. On timing, it’s tougher. The Heat aren’t tanking, and Wiggins has been one of their stabilizers with multiple starters in and out of the lineup.

Still, for the first time all season, this structure actually gives Los Angeles a realistic shot. If the Heat ever decides they can afford to shift the roster around the edges, this might be the kind of offer they consider.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
