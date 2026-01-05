Rockets Player Ratings: Kevin Durant Nails Game-Winner Against Red-Hot Suns In 100-97 Victory

For long stretches, this felt like one of those nights where Houston would hang around, make it interesting, and still come up short. Phoenix pushed the pace early, knocked down shots, and built a 13-point cushion that forced the Rockets to play uphill basketball for most of the night. The Suns looked comfortable doing it, too.

Then the game slowed. The shots stopped falling as easily. Possessions turned heavy. And when it came time to decide it, the ball found Kevin Durant. Against his former team, with the clock bleeding out, Durant rose up and buried the jumper that flipped the script. Josh Okogie handled the final detail on the other end, smothering Devin Booker and forcing a miss that sealed a gritty 100-97 Houston win.

Kevin Durant: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 9-21 FG, 2-12 3PT, 6-6 FT, 38 MIN

Durant didn’t dominate the game wire-to-wire, but he owned the moments that mattered. Even on a rough shooting night from three, he stayed patient, picked his spots, and kept getting to areas where Phoenix couldn’t speed him up. The free throws late were automatic, and the final jumper looked like something he’s taken a thousand times in empty gyms.

What stood out most was how little he forced. No rushed heat-checks. No hero-ball possessions early. He waited, trusted the flow, and when Houston needed a bucket they couldn’t scheme away, he delivered it himself.

Amen Thompson: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 5-13 FG, 7-7 FT, 37 MIN

Amen Thompson’s night was uneven but impactful. He pressured the rim relentlessly, drew fouls, and knocked down all seven free throws, which mattered in a three-point game. His passing flashes were there, even if a few turnovers came with the aggression.

He also had the clutch three-point play that allowed Kevin Durant to be in position to take the Rockets home. Defensively, Thompson stayed active, using his length to bother ball-handlers. This wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was a confident one, and confidence is what Houston needs from him moving forward.

Jabari Smith Jr.: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 6-11 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-4 FT, 38 MIN

Smith was one of Houston’s most reliable pieces all night. He spaced the floor, knocked down timely threes, and didn’t disappear when the game got physical. His rebounding effort helped Houston stay alive during rough offensive stretches.

This was a mature performance. He didn’t hunt shots, didn’t drift defensively, and stayed locked in even when the offense shifted elsewhere. Quietly important.

Tari Eason: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 30 MIN

Eason brought energy when Houston needed a jolt. His shot didn’t always fall, but his effort never wavered. He attacked the glass, created extra possessions, and made Phoenix work for everything inside.

This was one of those games where his impact wasn’t about efficiency. It was about pressure; pressure on rebounds, pressure in passing lanes, pressure on tired legs to close out shooters.

Steven Adams: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 31 MIN

Adams did what Adams does. He owned the interior, pulled down 11 rebounds, and helped Houston win the physical battle that ultimately flipped the game. His screens opened driving lanes, and his presence limited Phoenix’s second chances.

The free throws were a struggle, but his overall impact outweighed that. Houston was +7 with him on the floor, and the paint felt different whenever he checked in.

Dorian Finney-Smith: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 14 MIN

Finney-Smith’s minutes were about survival. He defended, rebounded, and avoided big mistakes. The shot didn’t fall, but he stayed within the system.

Reed Sheppard: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 23 MIN

Sheppard gave Houston real juice off the bench. He scored 11 points, jumped passing lanes for two steals, and wasn’t afraid of the moment. The turnovers were an issue, but his confidence helped stabilize second-unit minutes.

Aaron Holiday: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2-3 FG, 10 MIN

Holiday struggled to find rhythm and didn’t influence the game much beyond a couple of quick touches.

Clint Capela: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 9 MIN

Capela’s minutes were brief and situational. He didn’t make a major impact, but he held his ground and avoided mistakes when called upon.

Josh Okogie: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Okogie’s value came down to one possession. On the Suns’ final play, he stuck to Devin Booker, fought through the action, and forced a tough look. No points, no stats, just a stop when it mattered.

That’s why he’s out there.