Michael Jordan Shows Confidence In Team USA At 2028 Olympics: “No Way We Should Lose”

Michael Jordan believes the United States should remain the dominant force in Olympic basketball, even as international competition continues to rise. Speaking during NBC’s MJ: Insights to Excellence, the basketball legend made it clear that he expects the United States men’s national basketball team to win gold at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

When asked about the growing strength of international teams and whether the U.S. might struggle to win on home soil, Jordan quickly dismissed the idea.

Question: “I want to ask you about the international growth of the game. I’m thinking of 2028 and the L.A. Olympics. And the U.S. at home may have a tough time in basketball winning the gold medal, based on the way the rest of the world. You’re rolling your eyes at me.”

Michael Jordan: “Yeah, only because I think basketball is so strong in the United States. There’s no way we should lose.”

Question: “All right, but it’s not back to ’84. It’s not back to your teams, right? And that dominance.”

Michael Jordan: “It has evolved.”

Question: “Okay, and watching those guys play for their national teams… It’s great, right? That’s basketball you probably love watching.”

Michael Jordan: “Yeah, that’s very genuine. That is no money involved. It’s pure, pure passion and dedication to the country as well as to the game.”

Question: “What has that Olympic experience done for you?”

Michael Jordan: “To me, it changed my name from Mike Jordan to Michael Jordan. Representing your country, feeling that energy of the United States in ’84, staying in the village, understanding and spending time with all the other athletes and seeing their passion and their efforts.”

Question: “You were in the village. That had to be so cool.”

Michael Jordan: “Absolutely.”

Question: “The way it’s evolved, it’s obviously changed in times.”

Michael Jordan: “In ’92, we rented a whole hotel. We were away from everybody. We had police escort back and forth to the events. I mean, it was a totally different experience. If you had to ask me which one I enjoyed the most, ’84 by far.”

Jordan acknowledged that the global game has evolved significantly compared to the eras when he represented the country. International players and national programs have improved dramatically, making Olympic tournaments far more competitive than they once were. Even so, he remains confident that the depth of American basketball talent should keep Team USA on top.

The six-time NBA champion also reflected on the special nature of Olympic basketball. Unlike professional leagues where money and contracts dominate the conversation, Jordan emphasized that playing for one’s country brings out a different level of passion.

Despite the dominance of the Dream Team era, the upcoming 2028 Olympics could present the toughest challenge Team USA has faced. Many of the stars who carried the Americans to gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris may no longer be part of the roster.

LeBron James has already indicated he will not participate. At 41 now, he would be 43 by the time the Los Angeles Games arrive. Kevin Durant has expressed interest in returning as he pursues what could be a record fifth Olympic gold medal, although he will be 39 by then.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, the hero of the 2024 Olympic final, has reportedly left the door open to competing again, though he would be 39 during the tournament.

That likely means a new generation of American stars will lead the team. Players such as Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Cooper Flagg are expected to be key figures if they choose to represent the country. While ESPN predicted a potential 2028 Team USA roster, there are several stars who have been overlooked and could claim a place by 2028.

The competition will also be stronger than ever. International teams led by stars from Europe, Africa, and Canada have steadily closed the gap with the United States over the past two decades. In Paris, Team USA had to assemble one of its most star-studded rosters in years to secure gold.

Still, Jordan believes the expectations should remain the same. Regardless of the rising global talent pool, he insists the United States still has the deepest basketball pipeline in the world.

In his view, when the Olympics arrive in Los Angeles in 2028, Team USA should still be the team everyone else is chasing.