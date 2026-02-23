Stephen Curry Reportedly Eyeing Team USA Spot For 2028 Olympics

The potential squad for the USA men’s basketball team going into the 2028 Olympics is likely to feature some of the NBA’s biggest stars. While the All-Star Game vaguely provided a glimpse of what the team would look like, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry may have a surprise in mind.

According to Marc J. Spears, Stephen Curry may be interested in being a part of Team USA’s contingent for the upcoming Olympics. While speaking on “NBA Today,” Spears revealed:

“Steph Curry is still interested to make his 2nd Olympic appearance. He’ll be 40 years old at the time. Look, he’s a shooter. He’s the greatest shooter of all time. Why would you not want to have him on your roster?… He’s not out, let’s just say that.”

Curry’s noteworthy performance in the final round of the 2024 Olympics against France positions him as a talisman for the national team. With the ability to single-handedly lead teams to victory, Stephen Curry’s addition to the roster would undoubtedly be a welcome sight.

The notion of having Stephen Curry potentially be a part of the USA roster is quite exciting. Although he will be 40 years old at the time, as Spears mentioned, Curry’s ability as an off-ball shooter makes him an invaluable asset.

Additionally, Curry may not be the only veteran showcasing an interest in being a part of the 2028 Olympics squad. With Kevin Durant also displaying an inclination to join the team, Team USA could feature a unique blend of young talent and veteran experience.

Team USA Will Be Stacked Even Without Stephen Curry

While Spears mentioned that Stephen Curry remains interested in being a part of the contingent, the reality of the situation must also be taken into account. Despite his tremendous physical conditioning, Curry has already displayed signs of wear.

Having been sidelined for an extended period with a knee injury, concerns about Curry’s health will only continue to grow as the years go by.

While there is no debate about his skill, ensuring that the superstar remains in good health will undoubtedly be a priority. In this regard, Stephen Curry’s availability for the Olympics may boil down to his physical condition at the time.

Still, the potential roster could be an exciting one. With Erik Spoelstra taking over as the head coach of the national team, many young players may have an opportunity to flourish.

Players such as Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey really stood out at the 2026 All-Star Game, with Edwards even being named the All-Star Game MVP. Along with other talented players such as Cade Cunningham and Bam Adebayo, the potential roster is likely to comprise some of the most talented young players in the NBA.

Although there are still two years left before the 2028 Olympics, the USA men’s basketball team is already expected to be a favorite to win it all. However, with teams such as France, Canada, and Serbia showing marked improvement, winning may pose more of a challenge.