Anthony Edwards Wins All-Star Game MVP; Takes Cheeky Shot At LeBron James And Kevin Durant

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards played a vital role in leading USA Stars to a 47-21 win over the USA Stripes in the final round of the All-Star Game. For his performances on Sunday night, Edwards was also named All-Star Game MVP for the first time in his career.

While accepting the award, Anthony Edwards credited Victor Wembanyama’s efforts in making the games more competitive, which was evident from the results of the round-robin. However, in typical fashion, the Wolves star also took a cheeky shot at veteran superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant when asked why he wanted to match up against them.

“Yeah, for sure. I wanted to cook them every time. You know that,” he joked.

Edwards’ reaction could also have been a product of the results from Team Stars’ first matchup against USA Stripes, which saw the latter emerge victorious after a dramatic 42-40 finish.

Although Edwards had 11 points and three rebounds in that game, the guard followed up with an arguably better performance in the final game, adding eight points, four rebounds, and two assists to secure the blowout win.

In light of the rumors surrounding Anthony Edwards’ availability for the All-Star Game, the superstar certainly stepped up and delivered. Having asserted himself as one of the best players at the event, the 24-year-old continues to grow in stature.

 

Anthony Edwards On Becoming The Face Of The NBA

Even before winning the All-Star Game MVP award, Anthony Edwards was already considered one of the most popular players in the league. While leading the new wave of young talent in the NBA, Edwards is often even perceived as one of the candidates to become the face of the league.

However, much like earlier reactions to this status, the Wolves superstar made it abundantly clear that this isn’t something he is consciously pursuing. During his post-game interview, Edwards stated:

“It ain’t something I’m out here shooting for. Like, if it happens, it happens. I’m not somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I’m trying to go out here and be the face of the league.’ But if it happens, I’m not going to shy away from it.”

Edwards made sure to address the comments about Victor Wembanyama potentially being positioned as the future face of the NBA, even displaying support for the Spurs center while doing so. Still, when considering what the Wolves guard brings to the table every night, it is fair to say that he has a solid case to be considered in the running.

Anthony Edwards’ rise to superstardom has been one of the most intriguing developments in the NBA. With averages of 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season, Edwards and the Wolves appear to be on a mission this season.

