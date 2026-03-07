Projected No. 1 Overall Pick Darryn Peterson Could Skip NBA Draft To Run It Back With Kansas

Darryn Peterson teases potential return to college despite being the top prospect in this year's draft.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As Kansas prepares to begin a hopeful postseason, recent comments from young star Darryn Peterson suggest he’s considering running it back for another full season. The comments came on Saturday, following a 104-85 defeat over Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse. After finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, he expressed some trepidation over potentially leaving his teammates behind in a few months.

“I love Kansas. I love everything about being here and my team,” Peterson said, via Kole Emplit. “Maybe one more year. I might run it back.”

These might sound like throwaway comments on the surface, but it’s a big deal coming from one of the top prospects in the nation. Peterson, a 6’5″ freshman guard, is an elite, three-level scorer known for his versatility, advanced footwork, and ability to create shots. In 19 games for the Jayhawks this season, he’s averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 38.5% shooting from three.

For his versatile and well-developed skill set, Peterson has been ranked as a top prospect. Not only is he someone who could lead a team of his own one day, but he’s also someone who can contribute right away. With the right team, he could have immediate results and go beyond what anyone thought his ceiling would be.

Still, that doesn’t mean it’s been all smooth-sailing for Darryn. Repeated absences and early self-substitutions have caused some critics to question his work ethic and dedication to the craft. There was even a point where his draft stock was at risk of falling due to concerns about his long-term availability.

While there is still some debate on who will end up as the No. 1 overall pick this summer, Peterson isn’t worried about that anyway. Now that college athletes are getting paid, and he has grown comfortable at Kansas, he has no problem running it back and sticking around with his current teammates. Of course, if he does, it will only put more pressure on him to elevate his game and show some growth from his Freshman year.

Regardless of Darryn’s involvement, it’s still set to be a loaded draft this summer. Between AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, and Kingston Flemings (among others), there’ll be more than enough talent to go around, but only one name can rise above the rest. Peterson wants to be that guy, but it may not happen on the same timeline everyone thought it would.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
