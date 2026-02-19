Darryn Peterson’s Draft Stock Is Falling: Why Concern Is Rising Among NBA Scouts

The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and teams are already gearing up for a pivotal new class of young athletes. For months, Darryn Peterson has led most of the draft boards, but something is starting to change as the playoffs draw near. According to ESPN analyst Sean Farnham, Darryn’s stock is falling as major questions emerge surrounding his health and availability.

“It’s baffling, there’s no other way to describe it,” said Farnham on Peterson. “It’s not a question of ability; we know what his ability is, we see it. It is availability that continues to be the problem. This team has done a remarkable job, and I think Bill Self has maybe coached his best season ever. The yo-yo-ing of is he available, is he not available? And then when he is available, does he look at his coach and say, ‘Hey, I got to sit down’ and check himself out of the game.”

Many issues can be overlooked for a guy who is good enough, but they have to be available to be worth the risk. While Peterson is a top-tier prospect talent-wise, he is seemingly lacking one of the most important components to any successful career: work ethic. The young star routinely finds excuses to miss games or limit his playing time, meaning that he’s either got major durability issues or lacks the competitive drive to play every game.

“It’s been a myriad of issues, whether it’s cramps, hamstring, or it’s ‘I’m not feeling good enough to play against Arizona,’ it’s starting to elevate questions. I talked to numerous scouts and front office folks in the NBA today who will have picks in the lottery, and they’re starting to say that there are questions, not about what he brings to the court, but it’s the mentality with which he is approaching this season, and then the availability. These questions are going to be both medical and also about his drive.”

In today’s player empowerment era, it’s not unusual for players to coast by on talent alone. Some players are so good that they can carve out a solid career without ever going the extra mile. Peterson could be one of those guys, but it means he’d be unlikely to reach his maximum potential.

In 15 games for the Jayhawks this season, Peterson is averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 43.1% shooting from three. At 6’5″ and 205 pounds, Darryn is a versatile combo guard who can do a little of everything on the court. With a strong build and favorable length, he can easily bully defenders while setting the tone on the other end.

At a glance, Darryn Peterson is good enough to change the trajectory of whatever team he joins, but he’s giving executives a reason to think twice before picking him up. Just like Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid, Peterson could be the next face of NBA load management, and we’ve already what kind of impact that title brings.