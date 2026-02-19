“You Embarrassed Me”: Jaylen Brown Chastises Beverly Hills’ Apology After Police Shut Down His Event

Jaylen Brown hosted an event in Beverly Hills during the All-Star weekend, which was subsequently cancelled by the Beverly Hills Police Department on the basis of false information.

Days after the event, they have now issued an apology to the Celtics player after they found that the intel they had was untrue upon being pressed to investigate. But the 29-year-old All-Star did not seem convinced.

“Thank you for the apology @BeverlyHillsPD, but Damage is already done, and I can’t recreate that moment again, and what about resources/partners lost? In a moment that was supposed to be celebrated, you embarrassed me and my brand @741Performance,” wrote Brown in criticism of Beverly Hills issuing an apology.

“You targeted me and my @741Performance event based on biased information, then you give a half-a** apology after the damage is already done,” Brown further wrote.

While these two comments were Brown’s own unfiltered thoughts, he also issued an official response on behalf of his company, Jaylen Brown Enterprises Inc., where he wrote at length about what happened during the event.

“We acknowledge the City of Beverly Hills’ recent clarification confirming that prior public statements made on their behalf were incorrect and false; specifically that no permit was ever applied for, denied, and that the residence has no prior violations on record.”

“While we appreciate the correction of those facts, the City has now stated the event was shut down because officials believed codes were being violated. A private gathering cannot lawfully be terminated based on assumption alone, particularly when no official ever entered the residence to observe conditions or verify any alleged violation.”

“This was a private, invitation-only gathering at a private home among friends and partners, not a public or commercial event requiring a permit. Music was voluntarily turned off at 6:00 PM, well before the 10:00 PM noise ordinance. In advance of the event, our team proactively contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department, requesting to hire an off-duty officer for support, and that request was declined.”

“No proof of any alleged violation was ever produced to the homeowner, our team, or legal counsel. Without observation, documentation, or confirmed violations, enforcement action based on belief alone raises serious due-process concerns.”

“Jaylen Brown Enterprises Inc. supports lawful compliance and cooperative engagement with municipalities wherever we operate. However, this private residential gathering was interrupted without a substantiated cause, resulting in significant financial and reputational harm.”

“We remain open to a constructive resolution with the City of Beverly Hills,” concluded Brown’s statement. The Celtics’ star previously also criticized the Beverly Hills PD publicly and livestreamed the incident when they arrived at the location to shut down the event.

For a little more context, the police came to shut down Jaylen Brown’s panel in Beverly Hills around 7 PM, claiming he didn’t file the proper permit. “I know I play for the Celtics, and I know we’re in LA. But hey, I didn’t think y’all would do me like this.” 🎥 @FCHWPO https://t.co/FgcympP1Iy pic.twitter.com/ShY3rrk7H2 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) February 15, 2026

“Beverly Hills is so trash, I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people who worked hard for this. How dare y’all?”

“300k down the drain @BeverlyHillsPD,” wrote an angry Brown on X right after the event.

Things just went from bad to worse for the Celtics’ star, who is already fighting every day on the court for his team to get the recognition they deserve for having a stellar season, even in the absence of Jayson Tatum.

Brown is a vocal leader not just on the court but also tries to use his platform to influence culture and leadership in society as a whole, thus making him an important figure to the NBA, especially as the Vice President of the NBPA’s Executive Committee.

The 29-year-old was selected for his fifth All-Star appearance after averaging 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, and this interaction with law enforcement probably ruined the coveted weekend for him.

Brown went ballistic on social media just hours before the Celtics play the Warriors at San Francisco’s Chase Center. It will be interesting to see how Brown’s frustrations impact his performance on the floor tonight and whether he seeks compensation, if any, in the aftermath of this incident.