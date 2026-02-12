Jaylen Brown Shares Stats That Prove Celtics Are Not Much Worse Without Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown has led the Celtics to a 35-19 record so far this season after last night’s 124-105 win over the Bulls. He has consistently averaged the most points per game on the team and dropped 24 points, four assists, and four rebounds last night while shooting 45.0% from the floor (9-20) and 22.2% from the three-point line (2-9).

Today, Brown has shared statistics that have gone viral among fans for what he might be trying to say through those numbers. He posted a graphic that highlighted the Celtics’ regular season record, seed, offensive rating, defensive rating, and the net rating difference between the team now and where the team was at the All-Star break last season.

“I’m proud of this group and staff/office, looking forward to the 2nd half, go Cs! ☘️” wrote Brown on X while showing heartfelt gratitude to the franchise.

I’m proud of this group and staff/ office looking forward to 2nd half go Cs ☘️ pic.twitter.com/I0cqxQTPYg — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 13, 2026

Several NBA fans saw this as a shot at Jayson Tatum, even though Brown made no indication of it, as though they were reading between the lines from what the Celtics’ All-Star was trying to say going into his fifth career All-Star appearance. But some also stood in his defense against the critics.

“C’mon, you know what you’re doing. Clearly, there has always been some animosity towards Tatum for outshining you.”

“Many will say he hates Jayson Tatum when, in all reality, he’s just singing his and his team’s praises when NOBODY ELSE WILL. The media hates him and us.”

“Bro wanna say he’s better than JT so bad. 😭”

“almost like he should be the MVP favorite but isn’t getting any media love.”

“Translation: Did we REALLY ever need Tatum?”

“Y’all only mad cause he’s right. Celtics rolling without needing 40 from Tatum every night. JB is cooking quietly.”

Various such mixed reactions flooded the internet, as some fans’ only takeaway from the statistics was that the Celtics are not much worse and relatively at the same level as they were with Tatum on the team at this time last season.

Jaylen Brown is currently averaging 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc. Some fans believe he deserves to be in the MVP conversation at this point in the season, and he’s making the case for that with the numbers.

Tatum is nearing his return from nearly a season-long stint on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Playoffs last season and has begun practicing with the Celtics’ G-League affiliate.

He is within weeks of a potential return to action, but the team is also ensuring he takes all precautionary steps before making what could be the earliest return to action after an injury of this nature.

While Brown may not have directly shared the stats as a shot at Tatum, it clearly tells the team that they should not rush his return in the regular season and wait for the Playoffs or the last stretch of the season to make a comeback, only when he is fully healthy to do so.