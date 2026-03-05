Bucks Continue Freefall By Losing 4th Straight Game After Defeat To Hawks; 5 Major Takeaways

The slide continues for the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee dropped its fourth straight game Tuesday night, falling 131-113 to the Atlanta Hawks in a matchup that spiraled out of control quickly.

Atlanta shot a blistering 54.3% from the field and 44.4% from three, overwhelming the Bucks’ defense and building a lead that stretched as high as 23 points. While Milwaukee had moments offensively, the lack of defensive resistance and poor perimeter coverage proved costly once again.

Atlanta moved the ball beautifully, piling up 33 assists and knocking down 20 three-pointers, while the Bucks committed 15 turnovers that led to easy Hawks points. Here are five major takeaways from another frustrating night for Milwaukee.

1. Giannis Delivered, But Had Little Help

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again carried the offensive load, finishing with 24 points on 10-15 shooting in just 26 minutes. He added five rebounds and four assists, attacking the rim whenever he had space.

The problem? The impact didn’t translate to the scoreboard. Giannis finished with a -24 plus/minus, reflecting how quickly Atlanta’s offense answered whenever Milwaukee tried to push back.

Milwaukee shot a respectable 50.0% from the field, but the supporting cast never provided consistent scoring pressure. When Atlanta began raining threes in the second half, the Bucks simply couldn’t match the firepower.

2. Atlanta’s Ball Movement Tore Milwaukee Apart

The Atlanta Hawks’ offense was amazing. They did not hold back. Atlanta had 33 assists and 50 made field goals. Milwaukee’s defense continued to break apart as they continued to shoot, pass, or find open players on the 3-point line. Milwaukee’s defense continued to break apart as the Atlanta Hawks scored countless open shots.

Jalen Johnson in the 1st half scored 8 points. He helped the offense contribute. He created multiple mismatches as well. CJ McCollum scored 18 points. He helped the offense contribute. Milwaukee’s defense was still failing as Atlanta’s offense helped them score.

3. Hawks’ Shooting Night Was Devastating

The Hawks were blistering as a team. They made 20-45 3-point shots (44.4%) while Milwaukee only made 13-39 for 33.3%. Specifically, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 points and made 5 threes.

Onyeka Okongwu’s inside scoring led the Hawks with 21 points on 9-14 shooting. He also had 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 8 rebounds. The Hawks’ inside and outside game kept the Bucks’ defense off balance all night long.

4. Bench Production Extended The Lead

When Milwaukee attempted to regain focus, Atlanta’s bench would not allow it.

In 20 minutes, Zacharrie Risacher scored 12 points, including 4 three-pointers, and Corey Kispert scored 7 points and 7 assists to keep the offense flowing.

The Atlanta bench had effective scoring, while the Atlanta bench deflected Milwaukee’s offense into rushed scoring.

The Milwaukee bench had some highlights as Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points on 7-8 shooting, and Cam Thomas had 11 points, but the Milwaukee impact did not arrive early enough to change the momentum of the game.

5. Defensive Issues Continue To Sink Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s biggest concern is defense. Atlanta scored 54.3% of their shots, ending with 131 points while overpowering Milwaukee in points in the paint (54-42) and in fast break points (13-5).

Milwaukee’s defense kept breaking down in Atlanta’s 15 turnovers, which led to 26 points. When the Bucks cleared their defensive boards, the Hawks had too many offensive rebounds, which led to second-chance points.

Milwaukee is in a defensive rut, and the point gaps are not enough to end the 4-game losing streak.