Kevin Durant And NFL Star Pull Up To Club In Miami With 20 Models

Kevin Durant is used to making headlines for his performances on the court. This time, the spotlight followed him off it. The Houston Rockets superstar went viral over the weekend after he was seen arriving at a Miami club alongside Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and a large group of models. Videos of the moment quickly circulated across social media, turning what appeared to be a routine night out into one of the internet’s most talked-about moments.

The night began with a crossover between two major sports stars. Durant had just finished playing in Miami, where the Rockets fell 115–105 to the Heat. Despite the loss, Durant delivered a strong individual performance with 32 points. After the game, Higgins met him on the court for a jersey swap. Higgins, a well-known basketball fan, had brought a signed Bengals jersey to exchange with Durant, and the two were seen laughing and chatting at center court.

That interaction spread rapidly online. But the real viral moment came hours later.

Later that night, a fan recorded videos showing Durant and Higgins arriving at an upscale Miami restaurant and club. What immediately caught attention was the size of the group accompanying them. According to multiple social media posts and reports, the athletes walked in with more than 20 models. As the group entered, phones came out across the venue, with onlookers capturing the moment.

The clips quickly spread across Instagram and X, drawing millions of views and sparking widespread discussion online. Some fans joked about the logistics of organizing a dinner reservation for such a large group. Others simply reacted to the spectacle of two star athletes appearing to lead what looked like a runway procession into one of Miami’s most exclusive spots.

Miami has long been a favorite offseason destination for athletes across multiple sports. The city’s nightlife, training facilities, and warm climate make it a hub for professional players during breaks in their schedules. Higgins is known to spend significant time in the city during the NFL offseason, while Durant has frequently been spotted in Miami during both vacations and workouts.

The viral moment also reignited curiosity around Durant’s personal life, which has often been a subject of discussion among fans. Despite being one of the most famous basketball players in the world, Durant has largely kept his relationships private over the years. He was previously linked to Liz Cambage last year, which sparked viral dating rumors.

While the internet focused on the nightlife moment, Durant’s on-court performance has remained strong. The veteran forward continues to lead the Rockets offensively, delivering several high-scoring performances in recent weeks. Houston has won five of its last seven games, with Durant posting three straight 30-point outings during that stretch, including a 40-point game against Orlando.

Durant also recently combined with teammate Alperen Sengun for a dominant performance in Washington. The duo scored 62 points together in a 123–118 victory, with Durant finishing with 30 points and Sengun adding 32 and 13 rebounds.

Higgins, meanwhile, enjoyed the viral attention that came from his interaction with one of the NBA’s biggest stars. The Bengals receiver has often spoken about his love for basketball and his friendships with several NBA players.

For fans online, the moment captured exactly what makes Miami nightlife famous. In a city where being seen is part of the culture, Durant and Higgins delivered one of the most talked-about entrances of the week.