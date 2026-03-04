Luka Doncic, LeBron James Praise The Lakers’ Defense; Marcus Smart Emerges As An Unlikely Hero

LeBron James and Luka Doncic had nothing but praise for Marcus Smart's defensive effort and leadership during the game against the Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 37-24 on the season following a key 110-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. While the Lakers’ superstar pair of Luka Doncic and LeBron James played a vital role in securing the win, Lakers’ guard Marcus Smart emerged as the unlikeliest of heroes.

Marcus Smart has been a key role player for the Purple and Gold, often contributing with his leadership and hustle. While this hasn’t been acknowledged on most occasions, Luka Doncic felt the need to point out how impactful the former DPOY had been for the team on Tuesday night.

“Both of them,” Doncic stated. “I mean, Jaxson [Hayes] was guarding Zion, which is not easy. So, I think he had some big, big plays for us. And obviously [Marcus] Smart, he’s been the key to our wins almost every time.”

Doncic continued by emphasizing how Marcus Smart had made his mark on the Lakers, adding:

“I kind of knew what he brings to the table. But also his leadership on the bench, in the game, it’s very big for us, and it helps everybody.”

Although LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 48 points, all factors point to Marcus Smart as the most valuable player on the floor on Tuesday night. While he did reasonably well on offense, contributing 10 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, his four steals and three blocks were particularly noteworthy.

Smart’s defensive skills were on full display against the Pelicans, a glowing testament to his abilities as a player. With L.A. restricting the Pelicans to only 23 points in the fourth quarter, it is abundantly clear that Marcus Smart’s leadership inspired the Lakers’ overall effort against the Pelicans.

 

LeBron James Praises The Lakers’ Improved Defense

For the better part of the season, the Lakers’ poor defensive execution has been viewed as one of their biggest shortcomings. On that note, Lakers superstar LeBron James also acknowledged the team’s improved defense during his post-game media availability.

“I think we’ve made some strides defensively,” James commented. “We didn’t play much at all in zone tonight. We started the game out with it, and we kind of went away from it. I thought the man-to-man defense was pretty good. Jaxson [Hayes] and Marcus [Smart] were great on that end, and then everybody else trickled in as well.”

As LeBron James noted, the Purple and Gold adjusted their strategies to address the Pelicans’ surge in the third quarter. With Smart acting as the anchor, it is safe to say that the team was successful in this endeavor.

This performance against the Pelicans will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the Lakers (6th in the West), who are only half a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves in fifth. With momentum and confidence on their side, Los Angeles will aim to build upon their recent success by notching a win over the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming game on Thursday, March 5.

