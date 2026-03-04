Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Stuffs The Stat Sheet To Put Away Pelicans Despite Some Sloppiness

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t play a clean game; 22 turnovers and streaky shooting made sure of that, but they still did enough to grind out a 110-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The difference came on the glass (48-41), at the rim (12 blocks), and in transition, where the Lakers generated 28 fast-break points.

It wasn’t always smooth, but it was forceful, and they got the job done against a lottery team to improve their standing in the West. Here’s how each Laker performed on Tuesday night’s victory.

Luka Doncic: B+

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 1 BLK, 7 TOV, 10-22 FG, 3-10 3PT, 4-5 FT, 37 MIN (+1)

Luka Doncic flirted with a triple-double and had stretches where he completely dictated the offense. But the seven turnovers were costly, often coming from ambitious passes through traffic. His three-point shot was streaky, and you could see the frustration at times. Even so, 27 points and 10 rebounds don’t happen by accident. It was productive, just not fully polished.

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK, 5 TOV, 8-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-8 FT, 33 MIN (+3)

LeBron James picked his spots well and was efficient inside the arc, bullying smaller defenders and finishing through contact. The three-point shot wasn’t there, and the five turnovers showed some of the offensive sloppiness that crept in throughout the night. Still, when the game tightened up, he controlled pace and made smart reads. It wasn’t a dominant takeover, but it was steady leadership.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 3 BLK, 3-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN (+13)

Smart was everywhere defensively. Four steals and three blocks tell the story – he disrupted passing lanes, rotated sharply, and gave the Lakers an edge. Offensively, he didn’t force much and let the game come to him. This was classic Smart: gritty, vocal, and impactful without needing a huge scoring line.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-8 FG, 1-1 FT, 25 MIN (-7)

Ayton was very efficient in his shot attempts and played physically in the paint. He was able to finish strong and get contested shots. He played a big role in helping the team with interior defense. Although New Orleans scored in the paint, Ayton’s presence helped alter more shots that didn’t show in the box score. He played solidly and controlled the interior paint.

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 3-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN (+16)

Hayes brought the energy and positive change in the game. He ran hard, protected the basket and finished well. The +16 is a good indication of just how active and good the impact of Hayes was. He had great energy overall.

Austin Reaves: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 5 TOV, 4-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-5 FT, 37 MIN (-1)

Austin Reaves impacted the game in ways beyond scoring, eight rebounds, and two blocks from a guard spot stand out, but the shot selection and efficiency hurt. At 4-15 from the field, too many possessions stalled in his hands. He battled and made his free throws, yet this was one of those nights where the hustle was stronger than the rhythm.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 21 MIN (+16)

Kennard’s spacing mattered. When he hit those two threes, the floor opened instantly. He didn’t overdribble, didn’t hunt tough shots – just played within the offense. Quietly one of the more stabilizing presences off the bench.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 14 MIN (+10)

LaRavia gave solid complementary minutes. Knocked down an open three and moved the ball without hesitation. Nothing flashy, just dependable.

Rui Hachimura: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0-4 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN (-6)

Hachimura was off and not in the game. He missed all of 4 opportunities to shoot from 3 and just didn’t seem to be ready to shoot. He did the best he could to hold solid on defense and was just overall really inactive, little to no activity from him, just really disappointing.