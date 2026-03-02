Rich Paul Claims Luka Doncic And JJ Redick’s Apparent Argument Is The Sign Of A Healthy Relationship

During the Los Angeles Lakers‘ game against the Golden State Warriors recently, Luka Doncic and JJ Redick appeared to get into an argument once Doncic was subbed out. While this raised some concerns about potential rifts in their relationship, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul begged to differ.

Rich Paul expressed his thoughts on the apparent dispute between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick on a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman. While claiming that such arguments could prove to be healthy, he shared:

“I’ve been around this game a long time… That leads to a healthy relationship. That means there’s a profound respect for the player, and there should be a profound respect for the coach. It ultimately leads to a healthy relationship.”

Paul named some of the most successful coaches in NCAA and NBA history, stating that they routinely get into heated conversations to challenge their star players.

“I think, when things happen in such a media robust environment, we’re looking for the drama of it all,” he continued. “But the reality of it is, these guys are getting paid a lot of money to do a high-level job. The fact that there’s care shown, passion shown, and a competitive nature shown, I think that’s healthy.”

While arguments between coaches and players, especially star players, tend to raise doubts about the state of the locker room, the reality may be otherwise.

At the time of the supposed argument between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick, the superstar was pulled out of the game after an underwhelming stretch. With tempers flaring, the conversation between the two may have appeared more heated than necessary.

However, in light of the win over the Warriors and the subsequent performance in the back-to-back game against the Sacramento Kings, the situation may have been an outlier.

Luka Doncic’s Relationship With JJ Redick Remains Positive

As Rich Paul mentioned, arguments are part and parcel of any relationship. While inevitable, they aren’t always a clear representation of the state of that relationship.

In this regard, the dynamic between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick appears to be quite positive. Redick’s respect and general sense of awe for Doncic have been noted on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Doncic has also been fairly vocal about supporting Redick as the Lakers’ head coach.

While there have been points of contention, with Redick calling out Doncic’s shortcomings and in-game errors during a press conference, such instances can be viewed in a positive light.

Redick’s brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks allowed him to form a different kind of bond with Luka Doncic. Having had the experience of sharing the floor with Doncic, albeit in a limited capacity, Redick’s expectations of the superstar guard may be different.

This, in itself, could help justify the heated exchange between the two on the Warriors’ sideline. With the Lakers’ head coach requiring more from his superstar in each game, finding ways to challenge him seems to be part of the job description.