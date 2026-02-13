“You Don’t Know Anything About Style”: Luka Doncic’s Hilarious Jab At JJ Redick’s Fashion Knowledge

Luka Doncic was sidelined tonight, missing his fourth-consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain, as the Lakers hosted the Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During the game tonight, when the Slovenian star watched the action against his former team from the sidelines, JJ Redick was mic’d up when he approached Doncic to ask him about his jacket.

“What kind of jacket is that? A blouson jacket?” Redick asked Doncic during a timeout.

“You don’t know anything about style,” Doncic hilariously responded as Luke Kennard began laughing while listening to them.

“I’m asking you, how would you qualify that jacket? It’s not a bomber, it’s not a tour jacket,” responded Redick.

“It’s a jacket,” said Doncic repeatedly, trying to hilariously end the conversation. “It’s a blouson jacket, it’s nice,” responded Redick while subtly flaunting his own fashion knowledge and also giving a compliment to his injured superstar. “Thank you,” responded Doncic as Redick walked away.

“How would you qualify that jacket?”

“A jacket.”

“It’s not a bomber…” This mic’d up moment between Luka & JJ Redick 😂 pic.twitter.com/F1LfKlq1wa — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2026

Doncic was not the only former Mavericks player in the building, as even his head coach, JJ Redick, was formerly his teammate for just 13 games in Dallas during the 2020-21 season.

Therefore, going back to long before they shared a head coach-player relationship on the Lakers, both Redick and Doncic share a banterous and honest bond just as you would with a former teammate.

According to reports, the Slovenian superstar was eager to play tonight and also wanted to return for the All-Star break. But unfortunately, the medical staff did not clear him for action, leaving room for a “token appearance” on the All-Star weekend.

JJ Redick gave an update about Doncic before the game, where he confirmed that Doncic is expected to be back in action. Meanwhile, he refused to comment on whether Doncic will appear for his sixth All-Star game, saying it was “above my pay grade.”

But it was good to see the bench in high spirits as the Lakers were in a comfortable position throughout the night and ended the game with a 124-104 win over the shorthanded Mavericks.

They improved to 33-21 heading into the All-Star break. When they return to action next week, they will face their local rivals, the Clippers, at home on Friday, February 20.

