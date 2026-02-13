Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads To Easy 20-Point Win Against Mavericks

From the opening tip, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like a group that had no interest in letting this one get complicated. They controlled the tempo, shared the ball with purpose, and punished the Dallas Mavericks inside all night. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it felt more like a formality than a fight.

At the center of it all was LeBron James, who turned in yet another vintage performance – a triple-double that was equal parts patience and power. But this wasn’t a one-man show. Rui Hachimura attacked mismatches, Jaxson Hayes owned the paint, and the second unit kept the pressure on. It added up to a comfortable 20-point win that rarely felt in doubt.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 10-20 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 35 MIN

LeBron didn’t force anything, and that’s what made it so impressive. He picked his spots early, got downhill when Dallas overplayed the perimeter, and calmly dissected double-teams. The 12 assists tell the story of how in control he was, spraying the ball out to shooters and hitting cutters in stride. When the Lakers needed a steadying bucket, he delivered. When they needed composure, he provided that too. A triple-double that felt effortless.

Jaxson Hayes: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-10 FG, 34 MIN

Hayes was a force around the rim. He finished lobs, cleaned up misses, and ran the floor hard. Defensively, his activity stood out – three steals and a block from a center speaks to his mobility. He played with energy from start to finish and made life difficult for Dallas inside. Efficient, disruptive, and engaged.

Austin Reaves: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 2 TOV, 5-10 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 7-9 FT, 28 MIN

Reaves balanced scoring and playmaking beautifully. He attacked closeouts, got to the line, and kept defenders guessing with crafty footwork. The chemistry with LeBron continues to grow, and his ability to create offense without hijacking possessions was key to keeping the Mavericks on their heels.

Rui Hachimura: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 9-13 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 35 MIN

Rui wasted no time going after smaller defenders and didn’t hesitate when left open. He was decisive – no over-dribbling, no second-guessing. The three-ball looked confident, and his midrange touch kept Dallas honest. While he wasn’t heavily involved as a playmaker, his scoring punch helped the Lakers build separation early and maintain it.

Luke Kennard: A-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

Kennard’s impact went beyond shooting. Yes, he hit timely shots, but the seven rebounds and three assists showed his all-around engagement. He made smart reads and never forced anything. Efficient and quietly effective.

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 26 MIN

LaRavia got in and played to his potential and that is exactly what this lineup needs. He made proper cuts, got to the stripe and made them, and kept the ball moving. The two turnovers were minor blemishes, but overall, he provided the Lakers with clean and low maintenance minutes. Nothing flashy, just clean and productive basketball.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-14 FG, 1-9 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

The shot selection wasn’t perfect, and the three-ball clearly wasn’t falling. But Smart’s impact showed up in other areas. He organized the offense, created extra possessions with hustle plays, and stayed active defensively. Even on an off-shooting night, he influenced the game with toughness and playmaking.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

Vanderbilt brought his usual chaos, in a good way. He chased loose balls, jumped passing lanes, and gave the Lakers extra possessions with his work on the glass. The corner three was a bonus. His energy helped maintain the lead when the starters rested.

Maxi Kleber: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Kleber didn’t receive many minutes, but he earned his pay defensively and opened up the floor. He did very well in getting an open 3, and didn’t try anything too far outside. Good solid minutes off the pine.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 2 MIN

Timme’s stint was brief, but he moved the ball and didn’t look overwhelmed. Not much time to evaluate, but he stayed ready and made a simple play.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 MIN

Very little play time, but Knecht was active on the boards in his short time. Probably more of a developmental minute than anything.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

Checked in, hit his one shot, and did exactly what he should have done in garbage time: stay focused and execute.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Very short sample size. He put a shot up, but he clearly didn’t have the time to find any kind of rhythm.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2 MIN

James played for just two minutes on the night and missed the only shot he attempted, taking an open three. That is the type of shot he will, and should, take as the situation is very low-risk.