Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pulls Off One Of The Wildest Outfits Of All Time In Postgame Interview

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is known for his eccentric fashion choices, but his recent outfit may have pushed the envelope.

Siddhant Gupta
3 Min Read
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulls off wild outfit for press conference. Mandatory Credit: YouTube - Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is famously known for being one of the smoothest players on the basketball court. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has also developed a reputation for being one of the most fashionable players in the NBA.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is known to pull off some interesting outfits and even make his eccentric clothing available to his teammates, he really pushed the envelope recently. Coming off the Thunder’s 103-100 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, the Thunder superstar appeared in a fit that can only be described as wild.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already caught everyone’s eye with his unique fashion choice as he arrived at Madison Square Garden with a large fur jacket covering his neck and most of his face. He complemented the jacket with black pants and black Timberland shoes, blending extravagance with simplicity.

In theory, Gilgeous-Alexander’s outfit looks far from functional. Considering that the temperature at the time of his arrival at MSG was roughly 46 degrees, a jacket of this size may have been overkill. Still, as it was a fashion statement, it is safe to say that the Thunder superstar hit the nail on the head.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dazzled At MSG

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Thunder and the Knicks was poised to be a clash between two of the best teams in the NBA. With both teams heading into this game with some solid momentum, it was bound to be competitive.

Although the Thunder’s scoring charge was led by Chet Holmgren (28 PTS, 8 REB), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was arguably OKC’s best player. With 26 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and a steal on an efficient 9-16 shooting from the field, he played a vital role in securing the victory.

Aside from his phenomenal scoring display, Gilgeous-Alexander also dealt the killing blow at the end of the game. With a clutch three-pointer with 1:18 left on the clock, the reigning MVP extended his team’s lead to seven points, ensuring that the Knicks would have a difficult time closing the gap.

Remarkably, New York came very close to pulling off a win. A late-game charge by Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson ensured that the game came down to the final possession. Unfortunately, a missed game-winner by Brunson with 3.9 seconds on the clock cemented their loss.

Although the game was deemed slightly controversial following Mike Brown’s statement about the officiating, the result is a positive one for OKC, as it remains the top-seeded team in the West (49-15). Having extended their winning streak to four games, the Thunder appear to be regaining momentum at a vital point in the season.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
