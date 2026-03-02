Lakers Player Ratings: Offensive Firepower Overwhelms Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the season in a dominant 128-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

L.A. shot 50.0% from the field and a blistering 46.2% from three (18-39), while forcing 20 turnovers and turning them into easy offense.

The ball movement (34 assists) and defensive activity (14 steals, 9 blocks) created a near wire-to-wire win – the Lakers led for 97% of the game and built a 30-point cushion at one point.

This was stars setting the tone early and role players stretching the lead late. Let’s break it down.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 8-15 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT, 27 MIN

LeBron James controlled tempo without overexerting himself. Efficient from deep and aggressive attacking gaps, he picked his spots perfectly. The defensive activity stood out – two steals and a block in under 30 minutes. Vintage floor general performance.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 10-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-7 FT, 29 MIN

Complete control. Luka Doncic carved up Sacramento’s defense in pick-and-roll, punished switches, and made quick reads all night. Only one turnover while orchestrating the offense is elite efficiency. When he’s decisive like this, the Lakers’ offense looks unguardable.

Austin Reaves: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 2 BLK, 3-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 27 MIN

Shot wasn’t falling consistently, but he impacted the game elsewhere. Playmaking was sharp and the two blocks were a bonus. Let the offense flow instead of forcing shots.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3PT, 25 MIN

This was a classic Smart impact game. Five steals completely disrupted Sacramento’s rhythm. Knocked down all three of his makes from deep and didn’t force anything offensively. Defensive tone-setter.

Luka Kennard: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 26 MI

Spacing mattered. Kennard’s gravity opened driving lanes and he quietly dished five assists. Big plus/minus in extended run.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-1 FT, 18 MIN

Perfect from the field and active defensively. Didn’t dominate the glass (Kings won the rebound battle), but his rim protection and efficiency gave L.A. strong interior presence in limited minutes.

Maxi Kleber: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK, 3-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 14 MIN

Perfect shooting and strong defensive positioning. Did the dirty work.

Rui Hachimura: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Efficiency inside the arc wasn’t great, but he hit timely threes and defended with discipline. The Lakers will need more from Rui when it comes to scoring to boost his grades higher moving forward.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-1 FT, 13 MIN

Active on the glass and protected the rim. Efficient and physical, and a solid C+ score as a result.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 AST, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6 MIN

Short stint, solid energy. Knocked down a three and moved the ball well. A C+ because of his immediate impact as a result.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 22 MIN

Shot selection was shaky, but seven boards and defensive activity kept him positive in impact. As long as LaRavia competes in other areas, he will find some time in Redick’s rotation.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

Quick appearance, didn’t force anything. But not enough time on the court.

Adou Theiro: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 1-1 FT, 4 MIN

Short run, efficient touch. With only four minutes played, no point giving him a grade.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4 MIN

Aggressive but rushed. Tough shooting night in limited time, but he only had four minutes so an N/A is fair.