Lakers Player Ratings: Offensive Firepower Overwhelms Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers needed a win against the Sacramento Kings and that's exactly what they earned after blowing them out 128-104 on Sunday night.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the season in a dominant 128-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

L.A. shot 50.0% from the field and a blistering 46.2% from three (18-39), while forcing 20 turnovers and turning them into easy offense.

The ball movement (34 assists) and defensive activity (14 steals, 9 blocks) created a near wire-to-wire win – the Lakers led for 97% of the game and built a 30-point cushion at one point.

This was stars setting the tone early and role players stretching the lead late. Let’s break it down.

 

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 8-15 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT, 27 MIN

LeBron James controlled tempo without overexerting himself. Efficient from deep and aggressive attacking gaps, he picked his spots perfectly. The defensive activity stood out – two steals and a block in under 30 minutes. Vintage floor general performance.

 

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 10-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-7 FT, 29 MIN

Complete control. Luka Doncic carved up Sacramento’s defense in pick-and-roll, punished switches, and made quick reads all night. Only one turnover while orchestrating the offense is elite efficiency. When he’s decisive like this, the Lakers’ offense looks unguardable.

 

Austin Reaves: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 2 BLK, 3-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 27 MIN

Shot wasn’t falling consistently, but he impacted the game elsewhere. Playmaking was sharp and the two blocks were a bonus. Let the offense flow instead of forcing shots.

 

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3PT, 25 MIN

This was a classic Smart impact game. Five steals completely disrupted Sacramento’s rhythm. Knocked down all three of his makes from deep and didn’t force anything offensively. Defensive tone-setter.

 

Luka Kennard: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 26 MI

Spacing mattered. Kennard’s gravity opened driving lanes and he quietly dished five assists. Big plus/minus in extended run.

 

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-1 FT, 18 MIN

Perfect from the field and active defensively. Didn’t dominate the glass (Kings won the rebound battle), but his rim protection and efficiency gave L.A. strong interior presence in limited minutes.

 

Maxi Kleber: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK, 3-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 14 MIN

Perfect shooting and strong defensive positioning. Did the dirty work.

 

Rui Hachimura: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Efficiency inside the arc wasn’t great, but he hit timely threes and defended with discipline. The Lakers will need more from Rui when it comes to scoring to boost his grades higher moving forward.

 

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-1 FT, 13 MIN

Active on the glass and protected the rim. Efficient and physical, and a solid C+ score as a result.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 AST, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6 MIN

Short stint, solid energy. Knocked down a three and moved the ball well. A C+ because of his immediate impact as a result.

 

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 22 MIN

Shot selection was shaky, but seven boards and defensive activity kept him positive in impact. As long as LaRavia competes in other areas, he will find some time in Redick’s rotation.

 

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

Quick appearance, didn’t force anything. But not enough time on the court.

 

Adou Theiro: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 1-1 FT, 4 MIN

Short run, efficient touch. With only four minutes played, no point giving him a grade.

 

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4 MIN

Aggressive but rushed. Tough shooting night in limited time, but he only had four minutes so an N/A is fair.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Russell Westbrook Locks Horns With Lakers’ Maxi Kleber As Fight Breaks Out In His Agonizing LA Return
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like