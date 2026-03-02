Russell Westbrook Locks Horns With Lakers’ Maxi Kleber As Fight Breaks Out In His Agonizing LA Return

Russell Westbrook gets into a heated back-and-forth with the Lakers' Maxi Kleber and eventually gets clowned by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers played the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena in a game that resulted in a lopsided 128-104 win for the hosts. Russell Westbrook was involved in multiple incidents against his former team that eventually showed how karma bit him twice tonight.

During the second quarter, Westbrook got into a heated confrontation with the forward Maxi Kleber that resulted in him seemingly threatening the former Lakers player to meet him outside the public eye, where no one stops them.

 

Kleber fouled Malik Monk midway through the second quarter, and Westbrook began talking to Kleber, perhaps telling him not to play dirty as the Lakers were already up 20 points at the time (31-51).

“Mo**erf***er watch that sh*t,” Westbrook seemingly said to Kleber, which prompted the altercation on the court. The two players were held back and taken to their respective benches as the play went on.

Moments later, Westbrook kept trash-talking Luka Doncic as he went to the free-throw line for a dubious call by the officials. Westbrook yelled, “ball don’t lie!” as Doncic missed the free throw.

 

But the former Lakers player did not stop there. He kept going at the Slovenian star while Austin Reaves laughed at their exchange from the opposite side.

Eventually, Westbrook got called for a technical foul while Doncic and Reaves kept laughing at him. The Lakers did not remove their foot from the gas pedal even once as they barraged to a 24-point victory.

Thus, the double sting of karma here seems to be getting laughed at and losing by a blowout margin against your former team. Doncic seemingly also targeted Westbrook on defense and was enjoying the matchup.

 

Clearly, not a good day for Westbrook. Almost every time he faces a former team, he often becomes the target of the public’s attention, even when he’s not playing.

The 37-year-old guard finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists. He shot 6-16 from the floor (37.5 FG%) and 1-7 from beyond the arc (14.2 3P%).

The Lakers improved to 36-24 following tonight’s win and will host the Pelicans on Tuesday, March 3. Meanwhile, the Kings have fallen to 14-48 and will face the Suns in their next game on Tuesday as well.

