Jason Kidd Shuts The Door On Khris Middleton Buyout Talks

Although he was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline, NBA veteran Khris Middleton garnered considerable attention from teams as a potential buyout target. While the interest has been noteworthy, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd effectively confirmed that the forward would not be going anywhere.

While speaking with the media ahead of Dallas’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jason Kidd mentioned that Khris Middleton would be playing out the remainder of the season with Dallas.

“Looking at Khris as a vet, he’s already had some impact with us, on and off the floor. For him to be able to stay, it was great,” Kidd commented. “We’ll try not to play him 40 minutes a night, but I think his ability as a vet to score and to lead is something that’s needed in that locker room, so we’re happy he’s staying.”

For the most part, Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks had given Khris Middleton the flexibility to decide his future with the franchise. While several teams had shown an interest in the former NBA champion, with contenders like the Denver Nuggets also emerging as suitors more recently, Middleton’s decision to stay shuts the door on such plans.

Can Jason Kidd Lead This Unit To A Play-In Spot?

At the start of the season, Jason Kidd’s Mavericks were perceived as a potential dark horse in the West. Even with Kyrie Irving sidelined, his expected return, along with the potential for Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg to thrive, positioned Dallas as a threat.

Unfortunately, this didn’t come to pass. As injuries derailed the season, the Mavericks found themselves out of the playoff picture early in the campaign. Now, with Kyrie Irving’s confirmed absence for the season, Dallas’ chances of securing a spot in the play-in tournament are reduced.

The Mavericks are currently 12th in the West with a 21-39 record. Although they are within striking distance of the Los Angeles Clippers in 10th place, a seven-game differential may be too much for the current unit to overcome.

Although Khris Middleton is a reliable veteran with scoring upside, his averages of 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season may not be enough to turn things around. When also factoring in Cooper Flagg’s absence due to injury, Jason Kidd truly has his work cut out for him.

Realistically, the Mavericks may not have enough to secure a spot in the play-in tournament this season. While disheartening, it may prove more worthwhile for the franchise to shift its focus toward improving next season.