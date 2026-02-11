Mavericks Announce Cooper Flagg Foot Injury, Rising Stars Appearance Canceled

Cooper Flagg diagnosed with left midfoot sprain, ruled out vs. Lakers and 2026 Rising Stars game.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks just received another devastating blow to their season. This time, it’s a setback to rookie standout Cooper Flagg, who has been one of the lone bright spots for his team all season.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Flagg will miss tonight’s game against the Lakers with a left midfoot sprain. He will also miss this weekend’s Rising Stars game, effectively ruling him out until after the All-Star break. Despite playing 35 minutes in Tuesday’s loss, he went for an MRI today, which confirmed the latest diagnosis.

Sadly, it’s just one of many injuries for the Mavericks. Flagg makes the eighth player on the injury report tomorrow, joining Moussa Cisse (G League two-way), Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Miles Kelly (G League two-way), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), Naji Marshall (left foot strain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), and Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way).

The Lakers, meanwhile, will be without Luka Doncic for the fourth straight game as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, both LeBron James and Austin Reaves are both expected to play after missing the recent matchup against the Spurs.

It was supposed to be a high-profile showdown between Luka Doncic and his former team, but the scene has lost some importance without Doncic and now Flagg. For the Mavs, in particular, it’s going to be tough to get this win without their leading voice and offensive engine on the floor. They will turn to guys like Max Christie, Tyus Jones, and P.J. Washington to fill the void, but it remains to be seen how they will stay competitive.

As for Flagg, knee injuries are never a simple problem. They come with all kinds of added risks, and caution is needed to avoid the potential of re-aggravation. The typical recovery time for this injury is 2-8 weeks, meaning that Flagg could be out well beyond the All-Star break. It’s obviously a major setback for Flagg, who is the runaway frontrunner for rookie of the year. In 49 games this season, he’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.2% shooting and 30.2% shooting from three.

For the Mavericks, who sit at 12th in the West, any extended absence for Flagg could be enough to end their season. With the team on an eight-game losing streak, they are losing a lot of ground in the West, and time is running short. In fact, if the Mavericks don’t turn it around soon, we could see them resort to tanking in an effort to secure a high draft pick this summer.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Knicks Breeze Past 76ers 138-89 Despite 8 Points From Brunson; 5 Key Takwaways From An Easy Night
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like