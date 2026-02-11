Thunder Player Ratings: Williams Has All-Star Performance Against Suns With 28-Point Outing

From the opening quarter, the Thunder looked sharper, faster, and far more connected on both ends of the floor. The ball zipped around, shots fell at a blistering rate (58.4% from the field), and the defense kept the Suns uncomfortable all night. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the only real question was how big the final margin would be.

At the center of it all was Jalen Williams, who delivered the kind of poised, efficient scoring burst that feels like an All-Star resume builder. But this wasn’t a one-man show. OKC had seven players in double figures, committed just eight turnovers as a team, and led for 94% of the game. It was a clinic in execution.

Jalen Williams: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 11-12 FG, 2-2 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 20 MIN

This was surgical. Williams missed just one shot all night and never forced the issue. He picked his spots, attacked mismatches, and made Phoenix pay whether they stayed home or sent help. Eleven makes on 12 attempts in just 20 minutes is absurd efficiency, and he made it look effortless.

What stood out most was his control. He didn’t hunt numbers – the offense flowed through him naturally. Five assists, minimal mistakes, and a calm presence while the lead ballooned. This was star-level production in limited minutes.

Isaiah Joe: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 6-10 FG, 6-8 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 18 MIN

Joe has a reputation as a guy who is not afraid to shoot the basketball, and he proved that tonight. He knocked down six threes in 18 minutes, and when the defense needed to close the gap, he kept them from doing that. His jumper was so quick that even most defenders had no shot.

In addition to excellent shooting, he was calm, cool, and collected when shooting. He did not overdribble, hold the ball, make a bunch of useless dribbles, or take a bunch of bad shots. He was able to stay in control of the game and take clean, confident shots. Games like this are the reason for the depth that the Thunder have, and for nights like this.

Kenrich Williams: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 23 MIN

Kenrich was the ultimate glue guy for Oklahoma City. He hit shots from the outside, he could score inside, through good offensive and defensive rebounding, and he even blocked a shot. Defensively, he was good. His impact was felt even when he did not score. He was simply always in the right action.

One thing that coaches appreciate is his ability to maintain consistency throughout the game. He doesn’t control the game, but he makes effective plays. He did this throughout the center stretch in a game like this, while the score was uneven.

Jared McCain: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

He continues to look at ease. He was hitting shots on rhythm, then he was active defensively, taking passing lanes, then grabbing a couple of steals. He was selective in his shots, and he did not make an effort to show off.

He was confident and played at his own pace. He slipped on the two turnovers, but overall, he had composed his game and played at a solid pace, which is not something most young guards possess.

Jaylin Williams: A-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Jaylin contributed in some way to every single stat. That is a sincere two-way influence. He is solid in every facet, and this includes blocks, assists, and quality rebounding.

He was really active on both ends. The offense was passing the ball around the perimeter and rotating. He was solid on the three-ball, and if that is not falling, he stepped up in other ways.

Aaron Wiggins: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-13 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Wiggins did a fantastic job at attacking the basket and scoring when the jumper was not falling. He also notched a couple of steals simply by being aware and engaged on defense. He was all-around solid.

Chet Holmgren: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 21 MIN

Chet Holmgren’s impact did not require him to dominate. He was engaged defensively, and although he did not have a ton of blocks, being active alone changes shots and the defense’s spacing.

Holmgren was calmly productive and let the game come to him, which is a sign of control.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 3-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

Hartenstein quietly orchestrated from the center spot. Six assists in 18 minutes is impressive, especially for a big. He made sharp reads on short rolls and kept possessions alive.

He didn’t force shots and finished everything he took. Efficient and unselfish.

Luguentz Dort: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 AST, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 24 MIN

Dort played his usual physical brand of defense and chipped in efficient scoring. He wasn’t asked to carry a heavy offensive load, and he didn’t try to.

When the stars are cooking, Dort’s job is to defend and space – and he did both without fuss.

Cason Wallace: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Wallace’s shooting wasn’t there today, and it showed; he found a way to make an impact and did so through rebounding and playmaking. Three assists and steady perimeter defense helped maintain structure.

Not his best offensive night, but he didn’t let things spiral, which is big.

Buddy Boeheim: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 8 MIN

Boeheim had a brief window and let a few fly. One went down, three didn’t. Limited minutes, limited impact – but he stayed ready.

Alex Caruso: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 8 MIN

Just like Boeheim, Caruso’s box score isn’t crazy, but he played great on D and moved the ball on O during his short run. It was a quiet night overall.