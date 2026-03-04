Luka Doncic On The Verge Of Suspension After Receiving 14th Technical Foul This Season

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly one of the most vital players on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster. While being the team’s leading scorer, Doncic also plays a crucial role as the primary ball handler and playmaker, making him the focal point on offense.

Although the Lakers are coming off a 110-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, concerns linger on the horizon as Luka Doncic received another technical foul, bringing his tally up to 14. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin made a note of this on X when he tweeted:

“Luka Doncic’s technical foul tonight is his 14th of the season. Two more and he’ll be suspended for a game. Something to monitor as the Lakers fight for playoff seeding with 21 games left after tonight.”

With Tuesday night’s win, the Los Angeles Lakers improved to 37-24 on the season, extending their winning streak to three games. After falling into a slump coming out of the All-Star break, the Purple and Gold appear to have regained some momentum with some crucial victories.

Losing Luka Doncic at this stage could prove detrimental to the Lakers’ campaign, as they barely cling to a top-six spot in the Western Conference table. With only two games separating them from the Phoenix Suns in seventh place, L.A. doesn’t have the luxury to play without its superstar.

 

What Must Luka Doncic Do To Prevent Further Penalties?

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, Luka Doncic has asserted himself as an elite offensive threat, averaging a league-high 32.5 points to go with 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Unfortunately, while Doncic is not prone to committing many personal fouls, averaging only 2.4 fouls per game this season, his tendency to draw technical fouls is concerning.

Technical fouls are typically given to “enforcers,” with the likes of Bobby Portis, Draymond Green, and Dillon Brooks being frequently penalized. However, given that unsportsmanlike conduct is also a key criterion while assessing these fouls, Luka Doncic becomes more susceptible to receiving them.

Doncic is known for his antics with officials during games. His penchant for complaining to referees about missed calls and other officiating errors has often harmed the Lakers’ efforts in preventing easy scoring opportunities in transition, too.

The Lakers’ superstar has been repeatedly criticized for this, with some even claiming that his attitude is counterproductive to building a winning culture. Considering how it has affected the team during crucial moments, there may be some truth to this as well.

Currently, this is the one habit Doncic needs to curb. While his passion during games often yields positive results, it is also a double-edged sword. Ensuring that he maintains his composure will become essential.

Conversely, Doncic could choose to rack up two technical fouls and force a suspension right away, giving him a fresh slate for the remainder of the season. While this may be an outrageous strategy, it could prove worthwhile if implemented sooner rather than later.

