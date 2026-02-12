Stephen Curry Reacts To “Ridiculous” Jonathan Kuminga Rumors On Ugly Warriors Exit

The Jonathan Kuminga saga finally came to an end for the Warriors after he was recently traded with Buddy Hield to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. Subsequently, a shocking report was released by ESPN’s Warriors’ insider, Anthony Slater, which dove into the real reasons for the Kuminga-Warriors breakup.

A part of the report also claimed that someone from the Warriors’ franchise complained about people from Jonathan Kuminga’s camp taking too much food from the family room. This spoke to how pettiness had crept into the strained relationship between the Warriors and Kuminga.

Stephen Curry, the Warriors franchise superstar, saw this news on social media after Bleacher Report (in a post that they now deleted) emphasized this part of the story, and the two players who were traded from the Warriors (Kuminga and Buddy Hield) also saw this post.

“I’m sorry, bro, this is ridiculous. Go be great!” wrote Curry under Kuminga’s reaction of multiple laughing emojis and rolling his eyes at the post.

“They’re lying, it was Jimmy,” wrote Hield in another reaction under the original post. While Hield tried to be a bit more light-hearted about the report, Curry was truly concerned with the impact of these rumors on Kuminga.

Unlike the Warriors’ front office, which threw shade at Kuminga after the trade, Curry has always been supportive of the 23-year-old star. In 2022, after they won the championship, Curry made a bold claim on the Warriors’ young core at the time, which proves that Curry has always had faith in Kuminga’s abilities.

While the 37-year-old superstar is sidelined for multiple games due to a knee injury and eager to get back into action, he doesn’t want his former teammate to feel disrespected with petty rumors about him after his exit.

During his time with the Warriors, Kuminga showed glimpses of what he can do if he is allowed to develop consistently. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc in the four and a half seasons he spent on the Warriors.

Buddy Hield made his debut for the Hawks on February 9 when they faced the Timberwolves and lost 116-138. He played five minutes in the garbage time and did not contribute to the box score.

Both Kuminga and Porzingis were injured when they got traded and are yet to make their debuts for their respective franchises. They are expected to do that in the first games after the All-Star break, when the Hawks face the 76ers, and the Warriors face the Celtics on February 19.