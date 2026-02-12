Warriors Player Ratings: Draymond Can’t Prevent Furious Spurs Comeback In Loss As Curry Continues To Miss Time

Without Stephen Curry, the margin for error is razor-thin, and Golden State felt that again. The Warriors controlled most of the night, led for 74% of the game, and even built a 16-point cushion. But once San Antonio found rhythm late, the defensive slippage and empty possessions piled up quickly. What looked like a steady win turned into a 126-113 loss that exposed how much this team still leans on its absent superstar.

Draymond Green tried to anchor everything. The ball moved (37 assists), the three-point volume was there (47 attempts), and multiple players chipped in. Still, the Spurs dominated the paint 60-42 and lived at the free-throw line. When Golden State needed a stabilizing bucket late, there wasn’t a Curry bailout coming.

Draymond Green: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 2 TOV, 6-14 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 30 MIN

Draymond did just about everything short of dragging them across the finish line. He flirted with a triple-double, battled on the glass, and facilitated the offense like he always does. The eight assists were a product of his reading the floor and trusting teammates to knock shots down.

But the shot selection was uneven. Two of eight from three is fine if they are rhythm looks – a few weren’t. And defensively, he couldn’t quite plug the leaks when San Antonio started attacking downhill. Strong effort, but not enough control late.

De’Anthony Melton: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 6-7 FG, 5-6 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Melton was electric offensively. Efficient, decisive, and confident. Five threes on six attempts is about as clean as it gets, and he never forced the issue. He also chipped in seven assists, helping keep the offense organized.

If anything, Golden State could’ve used more aggression from him in the fourth. He had it going, and sometimes the hot hand needs to demand the ball.

Moses Moody: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 6-12 FG, 3-8 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 35 MIN

Moody gave them solid two-way minutes. He spaced the floor, attacked closeouts, and didn’t shrink from the moment. The efficiency was decent, though not spectacular.

Defensively, he competed, but the Spurs’ late surge wasn’t something he could slow. A steady performance, just not a takeover one.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 36 MIN

Podziemski attacked the rim well and was perfect at the line, which kept Golden State afloat at stretches. He played with his usual edge and energy.

That said, the minus-27 tells part of the story. When the game turned, he was on the floor, and the defensive breakdowns stacked up. Effort wasn’t the issue – execution was.

Quinten Post: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 4-6 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Post made the most of limited minutes. He stretched the floor and knocked down three triples, giving the Warriors a different look offensively.

In a game where interior defense struggled, his spacing was valuable. Productive burst off the bench.

Gui Santos: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 30 MIN

Santos stuffed the stat sheet in scrappy ways. Four steals jump off the page, and he moved the ball willingly. The energy was there all night.

But offensively, it was inconsistent. The three-ball didn’t fall, and a couple of rushed possessions stalled momentum. High activity, mixed results.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN

He did look composed at times, especially when distributing the ball. 4 assists and steady play early set the tone, though.

The concern was with efficiency. Eleven shots isn’t a high number, and some late possession did lack decisiveness, and this was the crux of the issue.

Gary Payton II: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-11 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 14 MIN

Payton was his usual self with the defense and the extra playmaker. Five assists in 14 minutes show he was active with the ball.

The shooting was rough, though. 2 of 7 from deep stalled some possessions, and the Spurs didn’t have a second thought of the double sag.

Al Horford: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Horford was steady for moments, but not in a way that was highly impactful. The missed 3s hurt a lot with Golden State using a heavy perimeter volume.

He battled inside, but the Spurs still had the overall paint control. Very quiet outing.