Rob Pelinka Hilariously Promises 10-Day Contract To Lacy Under One Condition

Sep 25, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at press conference at UCLA Health Training Center.
Rob Pelinka, Luka Doncic, JJ Redick, and other people around the Lakers organization attended the opening event for Lil Luka’s Heartbreak Factory, where the Slovenian superstar interacted with several streamers and internet celebrities as a part of his brand’s initiative to promote basketball during Valentine’s week.

While Pelinka seemed to only be there to spectate, renowned internet streamer Nicholas Fasco, who is also famously known as ‘Lacy,’ approached him to have a conversation while his live stream was still active.

“Pleasure to meet you, sir, the name’s Lacy,” said Fasco while Pelinka greeted him and asked him how he was doing. “I was wondering if you could give me a 10-day [contract]?” Fasco proceeded to ask boldly.

“Let’s see, could you defend Wemby?” asked Pelinka, and Fasco confidently responded that he could guard the French All-Star.

“Well then, you answered your own question,” replied Pelinka while grinning as Lacy exclaimed, “Put me out there!” in excitement. The two shook hands before Lacy turned around and ran back to the other streamers, claiming he had just earned a 10-day contract with the Lakers.

While Pelinka was probably not serious about the offer, it is good to see that he is aware of the team’s lapses in defense and simultaneously also has the sense of humor to joke about it.

Just last night, Victor Wembanyama had 40 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 13-20 from the field (65.0 FG%) and 4-6 from beyond the arc (66.7 3P%) against the Lakers in a 138-106 blowout win for the Spurs.

It seems Pelinka was still recovering from the French star’s outburst last night against his team in just 26 minutes of action from the French star on the floor, sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

After the game, head coach JJ Redick pointed to their lack of defense as the main shortcoming last night, despite having the entire regular starting lineup absent from the floor last night due to injuries.

Lacy also had a hilarious moment with Luka Doncic, where he met the Lakers star for the first time while entering the venue, and he was so stunned to shake his hand that he forgot to ask him for an autograph before he walked away.

Subseqeuently when the Lakers’ star was standing a few feet away, the streamer couldn’t muster the courage to confidently ask him to autograph his jersey.

This shows that even Lacy probably recognizes how tough it is to become a player for the Lakers, let alone a superstar like Doncic. He probably understands that Pelinka is not just standing out there handing out contracts.

