Kawhi Leonard’s Postgame Interaction With Kevin Durant Sparks Rumors Amid Uncertain Future

The Clippers beat the Rockets tonight, 105-102, to get their revenge on the second night of a back-to-back set of games against Houston. After losing last night, the Clippers bounced back tonight courtesy of Kawhi Leonard, who dropped 19 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the rally back from down 15 points.

After the nail-biting game ended, Leonard approached Kevin Durant to say something as the Rockets’ star listened intently. This short conversation went viral on social media as fans began predicting a potential union of the two superstars amid Leonard’s uncertain future.

Kevin Durant & Kawhi Leonard after the game. ✊

NBA fans saw this interaction and began throwing potential scenarios where the two stars can play together. Upon pondering what Leonard was saying to Durant, fans also recalled 2019, when Durant reportedly refused to join forces in Los Angeles despite a recruitment pitch from the Clippers star.

“KD is gonna join the Clippers next.”

“Aye, KD and Kawhi???? Trade Eason, Jabari, and 2 firsts, and that’s a steal.”

“Bro shoulda came instead of pg. woulda been a dynasty with Shai, Kawhi, KD, and Zu.”

“I’ve never seen Kawhi talk that much.”

“Plotting their next super team.”

“Legends. Hope Kawhi goes to Houston next year.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as fans envisioned multiple scenarios like the Rockets trading a significant portion of their young core for Leonard or Durant, now correcting what most saw as an error from 2019, potentially joining the Clippers.

While many can go on about the what-ifs from the past, the most realistic scenario here seems Leonard joining the Rockets and not Durant heading the other way. Let me explain.

The Clippers are looking to go younger after 2027. That was the main reason why they did not extend James Harden beyond 2027 as well. Therefore, a 34-year-old Kawhi Leonard joining forces with a 37-year-old Kevin Durant does not make sense for their timeline.

Moreover, Clutchpoints’ Brett Seigel has also pointed to the possibility that Leonard may be looking to join a championship-contending team, just as he did with the Raptors. And considering that the Rockets recently extended Durant to a two-year, $90 million deal, they likely won’t let Durant go the other way.

Therefore, the more probable of the two scenarios here is that the Rockets try to trade for Leonard if the two superstars ever want to join forces.

Kevin Durant Credits Kawhi Leonard For Single-Handedly Beating The Rockets

Following the game tonight, Durant had major praise for Kawhi Leonard at the press conference. He reflected on playing against him over the years and his matchup with him tonight.

“Yeah, he’s a shot maker. He can make shots from all over the floor. I mean, he prefers the mid-range. And they’re missing a couple of guys, so they’re going to him and playing through him the majority of the night,” said Durant.

“He’s just patient out there. One of the greatest all-time. So, um, you’ve got to be worried about a guy like that all game,” concluded the Rockets’ superstar.

Leonard finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 9-20 from the field (45.0 FG%) and 1-5 from beyond the arc (20.0 3P%). While he may have struggled at one point in the game, he found his rhythm in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one block while shooting 7-15 from the floor (46.7 FG%) and 3-9 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

Tonight was the last game for both sides before the upcoming All-Star weekend, where we will once again see these two star players in action. The regular season series between the two teams ends at 2-2 for 2026-27.