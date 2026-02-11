Rockets Player Ratings: Houston Blow A 15-Point Lead As Clippers Steal A 105-102 Win At Toyota Center

For three quarters, it felt like Houston had the game exactly where it wanted it. The Rockets built a 15-point cushion, controlled the glass, and dictated the tempo with physical defense and steady half-court execution. Toyota Center had that comfortable buzz – the kind that comes when the home team looks in command.

And then it unraveled. Turnovers piled up, shots stopped falling, and the Clippers, patient and opportunistic, chipped away until the pressure flipped sides. Los Angeles closed with sharper execution, forced 21 Houston turnovers, and turned those mistakes into 23 points. By the final buzzer, what once looked like a statement win for the Rockets became a frustrating 105-102 collapse.

Alperen Sengun: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-16 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2-4 FT, 29 MIN

Alperen Sengun was a force defensively, swatting three shots and controlling the interior for much of the night. Offensively, he mixed post work with crafty passing, tallying six assists and repeatedly finding cutters when double-teams arrived.

The efficiency wasn’t elite, but he battled through contact and gave Houston needed interior presence. The late-game execution, however, lacked the sharpness you’d expect from a team running offense through its center. Still, his overall body of work was strong.

Jabari Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 TOV, 6-12 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 36 MIN

Smith quietly put together one of the steadier performances of the night. He knocked down mid-range looks, stayed active on the glass, and finished with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. His length bothered shooters defensively, even if it didn’t always show up in the box score.

The three-point shot (2-7) wasn’t falling consistently, but he didn’t force the issue. The bigger problem was that he faded a bit offensively in the fourth as Houston struggled to generate rhythm. Still, his motor never dipped, and he gave the Rockets reliable two-way minutes.

Reed Sheppard: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Reed Sheppard was Houston’s offensive spark. He drilled five threes, spaced the floor beautifully, and wasn’t afraid of the moment. Every time the Clippers made a push, he answered with a timely jumper.

His shot selection was aggressive but confident, and he showed flashes of secondary playmaking with four assists. If not for the team’s late collapse, this performance would be talked about much louder.

Kevin Durant: B-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 8 TOV, 7-15 FG, 3-9 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 36 MIN

At first, Kevin Durant’s stat line is impressive, and for stretches, he was exactly what Houston needed. He was poised and efficient at scoring and provided sound surgery and control when needed. He scored 21 PTS on 15 shots. His assists were also there as he drew 2 defenders and made the right read. His effort in rebounding was solid, and he ended a defensive stretch with a block.

Durant’s eight turnovers are something that have to be addressed. Some resulted from overly aggressive offensive decision-making, and others were due to unsteady ball-handling when faced with increased perimeter defense pressure by the Clippers. In a game-ending three-point differential, where Houston committed 21 turnovers, Durant’s turnovers were a huge contributing factor. It was an okay game, but with that level of play, it’s not enough to get a win.

Amen Thompson: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 5-8 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 41 MIN

Thompson’s athleticism was on full display. He attacked gaps, finished efficiently (5-8 from the field), and played with pace in transition. His five assists showcased his growth as a playmaker, especially in early offense.

But in 41 minutes, Houston needed steadier late-game control. A couple of turnovers and stalled possessions in crunch time contributed to the momentum swing. He competed hard – this just felt like a learning experience in closing games.

Tari Eason: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 4-13 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 34 MIN

Tari got his teammates/stadium hype, but his efficiency stats say otherwise. 2-8 from 3, 4-13 overall. Houston needs his confidence, though; there were a couple of bad shots that slowed the team down a couple of key stretches.

To his credit, he got fouled while attacking the closeouts, where he shot 3/3. He indeed had a high activity level, but the impact was not great.

Jae’Sean Tate: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 13 MIN

Tate gave Houston hustle minutes while coming off the bench. He was active in passing, dove to the basket, 2 of 3 shot attempts, and defensively, he was physical enough to come down with a timely steal.

Unless you count the impact from the two turnovers in a 13-minute span, then there is not a lot of impact. Solid and quiet.

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 4 BLK, 1-2 FG, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

Clint didn’t get a lot of points, but he absolutely dominated the paint. He had 4 blocks in just 16 minutes. He also altered a bunch of shots that won’t get counted in the stats. His rebounding was very important, especially in Houston’s strong first-half offensive run.

Josh Okogie: D

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 10 MIN

Okagie’s 10 minutes were some of the longest minutes to play in the game. He didn’t take a shot. He had 1 turnover, and Houston did not do anything in the game when Josh was on the floor. He was active on defense, but nothing was coming from Josh otherwise.