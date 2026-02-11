Knicks Breeze Past 76ers 138-89 Despite 8 Points From Brunson; 5 Key Takwaways From An Easy Night

The Knicks didn’t need Jalen Brunson to take over. They didn’t need late-game execution. They didn’t even need a competitive fourth quarter.

New York steamrolled the 76ers 138-89 in a game that felt decided almost immediately. The Knicks led by as many as 52 points, controlled 97% of the night, and put together one of their cleanest offensive performances of the season. Brunson finished with just 8 points, yet it somehow never mattered.

This wasn’t about one star carrying the load. It was about depth, ball movement, shooting, and a Philadelphia team that simply couldn’t keep up.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns Set The Tone Early

If Brunson had a quiet night, Karl-Anthony Towns made sure not a single person noticed.

Towns had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in 26 minutes, shooting 8-13, and 100% at the free-throw line. He was efficient, physical, and decisive. The Knicks repeatedly ran offense through him at the elbow and in early post seals, forcing Philadelphia to collapse.

Towns sent the defense for the Sixers into a blender every time they went to double-team low. If they collapsed on the paint to defend the bigs, then they left shooters wide open. And, every time, he would assist in opening shooters. His presence on the court is clear with a +29 at limited minutes. He controlled the game.

2. The Ball Movement Was Elite

The Knicks didn’t just score – they shared it.

New York finished with 41 assists on 48 made field goals, which tells you everything about how the offense flowed. Josh Hart handed out 9 assists, Mikal Bridges added 6, and Brunson chipped in 4, even without hunting his own shot.

Possessions rarely stalled. The Knicks swung the ball side-to-side, attacked closeouts, and consistently generated clean perimeter looks. They shot 52.7% overall and a blistering 45.5% from three (20-44).

When a team is shooting that well and moving the ball like that, defenses don’t survive for long.

3. Jose Alvarado Caught Absolute Fire

Jose Alvarado exploded for 26 points in 19 minutes. He went 8-13 on 3-pointers. Philadelphia made mini-runs, and Alvarado answered each one with a 3. He added 5 steals, showing he can impact the game on both ends.

His +35+/- was the best on the court. He was the problem for Philadelphia. Jose’s presence changed the game; they didn’t have an answer for his skill.

4. Philadelphia’s Offense Fell Apart Outside Of Maxey

Tyrese Maxey did everything he could.

He poured in 32 points on 9-21 shooting and got to the line 13 times. But he had almost no help. Kelly Oubre Jr. shot 0-6, and the team as a whole went a brutal 6-32 from three (18.8%).

The assist numbers were even more telling. The Sixers finished with just 16 assists compared to New York’s 41. Too many possessions turned into isolation or late-clock bailouts. The Knicks forced 18 turnovers and converted those into 32 points, constantly punishing sloppy stretches.

When you can’t shoot, and you can’t create easy looks, games snowball quickly. That’s exactly what happened here.

5. The Knicks Won Without Needing Brunson

The most encouraging part for New York? Brunson only took six shots.

He finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in 30 minutes, picking his spots and letting the offense breathe. There was no forced scoring, no heavy usage, no need for hero ball.

Instead, this became a statement about roster balance. The Knicks had seven players score at least eight points, dominated the glass 51-38, and built such a large cushion that the fourth quarter was little more than formality.

Games like this don’t just pad the win column – they build confidence. When your franchise guard can have a quiet night, and you still win by 49, that says something about where this team is heading.

For one night, at least, everything looked effortless.