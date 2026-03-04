Victor Wembanyama Is Already In Top 250 All-Time In Blocks

Victor Wembanyama is only a few seasons into his NBA career, yet the San Antonio Spurs star has already climbed into the top 250 on the league’s all-time blocks list, a remarkable milestone that highlights just how quickly his defensive impact is reshaping the record books.

Through just 164 career games, Wembanyama has recorded 568 total blocks, placing him 250th in NBA history. Reaching that mark so early in his career underscores the historic pace at which the 7-foot-4 French phenom is protecting the rim. Players around him on the list built those totals over long careers, while Wembanyama has reached the same territory before completing even three full seasons.

220. Mickey Johnson – 632 blocks

221. DeSagana Diop – 630 blocks

222. Spencer Haywood – 629 blocks

223. Tom Chambers – 627 blocks

224. James Worthy – 624 blocks

225. Kevin Kunnert – 616 blocks

226. Alex Len – 615 blocks

227. Darko Milicic – 613 blocks

T-228. Derrick McKey – 611 blocks

T-228. Ivica Zubac – 611 blocks

230. Armen Gilliam – 607 blocks

231. Jamaal Magloire – 603 blocks

232. Nic Claxton – 599 blocks

T-233. Cliff Levingston – 593 blocks

T-233. Ronny Turiaf – 593 blocks

T-235. Jeff Green – 592 blocks

T-235. Brad Miller – 592 blocks

237. Tom Burleson – 591 blocks

238. Greg Anderson – 590 blocks

239. Kent Benson – 586 blocks

T-240. Andris Biedrins – 580 blocks

T-240. Eddie Jones – 580 blocks

242. Robert Covington – 578 blocks

T-243. Andrew Wiggins – 577 blocks

T-243. Marvin Williams – 577 blocks

245. Grant Hill – 576 blocks

T-246. Nikola Jokic – 572 blocks

T-246. Lorenzen Wright – 572 blocks

248. Keon Clark – 571 blocks

249. Orlando Woolridge – 569 blocks

250. Victor Wembanyama – 568 blocks

His shot blocking numbers explain why the climb has been so rapid. Wembanyama owns a career average of 3.5 blocks per game, a figure that immediately places him among the most dominant rim protectors the league has ever seen. During his rookie season, he averaged 3.6 blocks, finishing with 254 total blocks in 71 games.

Last season, he was even more disruptive, averaging 3.8 blocks and recording 176 blocks in only 41 games before injuries shortened the year. This season, he continues to anchor the Spurs’ defense with 2.9 blocks per game, totaling 138 blocks in 47 games so far.

That production has pushed him into a group of players who spent far longer accumulating their totals.

Given Wembanyama’s current pace, that group may not stay ahead of him for long. The Spurs still have 21 games remaining this season, and based on his season average, he could add roughly 60 more blocks before the year ends. That projection would push him past several names on the list and place him near the 222nd or 223rd position all-time, around players such as Spencer Haywood and Tom Chambers.

The defensive production comes alongside another strong all-around season for the Spurs’ cornerstone. Wembanyama is averaging 23.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.9 blocks while shooting 50.1% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range. His combination of rim protection, scoring, and perimeter skill has quickly made him one of the most unique two-way players in the league.

Despite the attention his individual numbers generate, Wembanyama often emphasizes team success over personal milestones. After a recent game against the Sixers in which he took only five shots while teammates carried the scoring load, he explained his role in simple terms when he had six blocks.

“My role is to keep making sure they keep having advantages. Keep rolling, keep hitting on screens until the opponent decides to do something different, which they didn’t. So please, let them enjoy.”

The long term implications of his defensive dominance are staggering. The NBA’s all-time blocks record belongs to Hakeem Olajuwon, who finished his Hall of Fame career with 3,830 blocks. Reaching that number remains a distant goal, but Wembanyama’s early pace suggests that if he stays healthy over the course of a long career, the record could eventually come within reach.

For now, the milestone of cracking the top 250 serves as an early reminder that the league may be witnessing the rise of one of the greatest shot blockers the game has ever seen.