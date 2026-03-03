Spurs Luke Kornet Wants The Hawks To Cancel ‘Magic City Night’ Because It’s Disrespectful To Women

The Atlanta Hawks thought they were leaning into culture, but Luke Kornet thinks they crossed a line. The Hawks recently announced ‘Magic City Night’ for their March 16 matchup against the Orlando Magic, billing it as a tribute to one of the city’s most famous nightlife institutions.

Magic City, the legendary Atlanta strip club, has long existed at the center of hip-hop lore, celebrity culture, and sports mythology. The promotion includes themed merchandise, appearances from Atlanta rapper T.I., and even the club’s famous lemon-pepper wings being served inside the arena.

But the San Antonio Spurs’ big man posted a public letter on Medium calling for the event to be canceled, arguing that celebrating a strip club conflicts with the NBA’s responsibility to promote a respectful and family-friendly environment.

“This week, the Atlanta Hawks announced a special one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution, Magic City, during the team’s home game against Orlando on Monday, March 16. In its press release, the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, ‘Atlanta’s premier strip club.’ Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City.”

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

“Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.”

“Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected. Owners, employees and fans to hold the Atlanta Hawks to a higher standard of what they find worthy of promoting.”

“I and others throughout the league were surprised by and object to the Hawks’ decision. We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision.”

“Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved.”

He questioned what it means for a league that markets itself as progressive and globally conscious to align, even indirectly, with an adult entertainment venue. Kornet argued that framing the night as a tribute to a ‘cultural institution’ does not erase what Magic City fundamentally represents. He warned that honoring it risks making the league appear complicit in the objectification and mistreatment many women in that industry endure.

Inside NBA arenas across the country, teams promote empowerment campaigns, youth initiatives, and community outreach programs. Kornet’s argument centers on consistency. You cannot preach respect on one sideline and wink at exploitation on the other. That contradiction, in his view, damages credibility.

The Hawks have framed the event as a celebration of Atlanta culture rather than adult entertainment specifically. Magic City has been referenced in countless rap lyrics, frequented by athletes and celebrities, and has become a symbol of the city’s nightlife identity. For many fans, it represents music, energy, and local flavor. For Kornet, that framing misses the larger point.

He emphasized that his criticism is not aimed at individuals, but at messaging. NBA games are attended by families, kids wear jerseys in the stands, and parents bring their daughters and sons expecting a certain standard. Kornet believes a strip club tribute clashes with that setting.

The reaction has been mixed. Some fans see the promotion as harmless and uniquely Atlanta. Others agree with Kornet that it blurs lines the league should not blur. Ticket prices for the game reportedly jumped from $10 to $94 after the announcement, suggesting that controversy has only fueled interest.

The Hawks have not announced any cancellation, and the league office has not weighed in publicly. But the debate, however, is bigger than one promotional night. The Hawks may see cultural homage, but Kornet sees a moral blind spot. And now the NBA finds itself in the middle of a conversation it probably did not expect.