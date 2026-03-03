Paolo Banchero Openly Criticizes Magic’s Coaching Strategy In Pistons Loss; Jamahl Mosley Claps Back

Jamahl Mosley fires back at Paolo Banchero's criticism of the Magic's lack of adjustments in their recent loss to the Pistons.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Magic are coming off a 92-106 loss to the Pistons last night as they fell to 31-28 in what has been a subpar season for Orlando. After the game, Paolo Banchero spoke to the media, took some blame on himself, but also ended up calling out the Magic’s lack of adjustments at halftime.

“Just being more organized. Being able to communicate with each other about what we’re trying to do. Teams, a lot of times, adjust at halftime, and I think that’s why we struggled a lot in the second half because we didn’t really adjust to their adjustments,” said Banchero while criticizing the Magic’s lack of adjustments at halftime.

“So, that’s when we need to see how they’re playing us, and we just need to clearly communicate to each other what it is that we need to do, particularly offensively, to fight those runs and continue to play good basketball,” Banchero said after the game last night.

The Magic’s former All-Star finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting 50% from the field (5-10) and 25% from beyond the arc (1-4).

Since adjustments in strategy primarily come under the coaching staff’s role, the media saw this as a shot at Magic’s coaching staff. Subsequently, Jamahl Mosley, the Magic’s head coach, spoke to the media in the afternoon today and addressed his comments.

“Yeah, I think the one adjustment that Detroit made last night, they just played a little harder. They got into the ball, they grabbed at it a little bit more, they clogged the paint a little bit more, and our decisions became slower because there were a lot of gaps.”

“There was no schematic adjustment that they made. It was more or less (along) the lines, they did turn up their defensive heat a lot more,” said Mosley, refuting the point made by Banchero.

“If you look at the third quarter, they had about two or three blocks at the rim. They turned us over. They built walls in transition,” Mosley further explained.

“As we were getting downhill in that first half, they were building a bigger wall than we were able to get downhill in those situations. And then they did a great job of getting downhill offensively after we had turned that basketball over, or they got a block at the rim,” concluded Mosley while breaking down what really caused the loss.

It seems as though some internal conflicts are coming to the surface for the Magic. Reports in early November suggested there’s a growing disconnect between Banchero and Mosley, and now the two are openly not on the same page about team strategy.

The Magic currently have 23 games left in the season before the playoffs. Thus, they may have a limited amount of time left to figure this out before the front office is forced to step in and make personnel changes on either end in the summer.

Whether or not this means trouble for Mosley and his staff is yet to be seen, but this surely raises a red flag on things needing to be fixed in Orlando.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Feb 2, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Clippers Win 2nd Straight Game Behind Leonard’s All-Star Performance; 5 Key Takeaways
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like